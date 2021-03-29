On March 28, a trespass complaint was filed at a Academy Lane, Rutledge, residence. According to reports, a man reported there was a man sleeping on his couch. The complainant said he had tried several times to wake the man but got no response. A deputy tried to wake the man but the man swatted his hands away so the deputy applied handcuffs. The man was walked outside and a deputy noticed a running vehicle in the driveway. The man reported that the vehicle was his. Reports state that inside the vehicle were suspected marijuana and beer. A third man arrived and reported that the suspected man was living with him and had serious health conditions. The complainant said he did not want to press charges and the man was released to his friend. The suspected marijuana was destroyed and the alcohol was poured on the ground.
On March 28, a criminal trespass complaint was filed at Rutledge Crossing, West Atlanta Highway, Rutledge. According to reports, an employee at the convenience store told a deputy that a woman had damaged a plexiglass partition between customers and the cash register. The woman was at the store and alleged that the clerk had called her disparaging names when she was trying to buy her lottery ticket and that she might have struck the plexiglass with her purse. She agreed to pay for the damage and the owner agreed not to press charges.
On March 28, Matthew Brooks Scarborough, 38, Buckhead, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, battery, DUI and speeding. According to reports, deputies responded to a Holstein Road, Buckhead, residence in regards to a domestic dispute. At the residence, a man alleged that he told Scarborough to stop fighting with another man and that caused Scarborough to wrestle with the man and use his hands to choke the man while saying “Breath now, (expletive).” Morgan County deputies located Scarborough in a damaged van in the Walmart parking lot in Madison. During his arrest, Scarborough allegedly laid on his side while handcuffed and gave officers the bird while refusing to take a field sobriety test.
On March 25, a criminal trespass complaint was filed at a Clack Road residence. According to reports, a woman stated that she had a picture of a silver Dodge Ram illegally dumping on her property.
On March 25, an information report was filed at a Riden Road residence. According to reports, a woman alleged she had made an agreement with a female friend to keep the complainant’s son while the complainant got settled in Atlanta so the child could continue in Pre-K in Morgan County. The woman said two days prior to her filing the report, she and the friend had argued and Madison Police Department officers were involved. She claimed that the friend now refused to return the complainant’s child to her and claimed that the complainant was an unfit mother and on drugs. The complainant denied the allegations. The friend was ordered to bring the child to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office for transfer. The 5-year-old boy was transported to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and, reports state, ran to its mother “crying and clutching onto her.”
On March 24, an animal complaint was filed at an Athens Highway residence. According to reports, a deputy reported that when he arrived at the residence, a man exited a Range Rover Land Rover vehicle and alleged that a black Pit Bull type of dog had chased him onto his porch. The complainant said the dog was next door and would get aggressive when children were outside. He also alleged that the dog had bitten two of his workers recently. The man then left in the vehicle. The deputy spoke with the next door neighbor who told him that the dog gets aggressive when her children are outside. The woman also said she was trying to train the dog to stay on the property.
On March 23, a theft by deception complaint was filed at Rainbow Convenience Store, Athens Highway. According to reports, a man said he had purchased a 1978 Ford Bronco from a man on Facebook. The complainant said he paid the seller a $500 deposit using Facebook Messenger and was going to pay the balance when he secured the vehicle. The man said he was given a Bostwick Road address to get the vehicle and drove 14 hours from Wisconsin to pick up the vehicle. When he arrived there was no vehicle and there is no one by the seller’s name living in Morgan County, reports state.
On March 23, a financial identity fraud complaint was filed at a Sandy Creek Road residence. According to reports, a woman said she received a phone call from a man who said his name was Vinson Ramon. The man claimed that the woman’s Social Security payments would be stopped because they had been compromised by CN107452. The woman said she asked the man what CN107452 meant and the man continued to talk over her and asked her for the last four digits of her Social Security number, which she gave him.
On March 22, Lamar Shelton, 53, Bostwick, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. According to reports, deputies were called to Bostwick regarding a man allegedly standing on a corner and shouting profanity. Reports state when they arrived, they allegedly observed Shelton on the corner of Carter Street yelling profanity at a neighbor and aggressively displaying his middle finger. Shelton observed the officers and began walking towards the front door of his residence. He was told to stop and allegedly refused and was handcuffed. Deputies attempted to speak with Shelton but noted that “he was very intoxicated.” Inside a Volvo on the property were open beer cans and in the bed of a truck were more beer cans.
