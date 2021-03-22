On March 22, an unruly child complaint was filed at Morgan County Middle School, College Drive. According to reports, an administrator filed a complaint against a 14-year-old male student.
On March 19, a criminal trespass complaint was filed at a Doster Road residence. According to reports, a man alleged that someone had fired two shots at his 2021 7x16 cargo trailer. A deputy noted there was damage to the right side panel and right side door of the cargo trailer. The complainant estimated the damage would be $1,500 to repair. The complainant said there were times when his neighbors would fire firearms in his direction. He requested that a deputy instruct the neighbors to fire firearms in a safe direction.
On March 20, a warrant for permit another to have/use certificate of title with fraudulent intent was filed against Allan Michael Bailey, 23, Buckhead. According to reports, a woman said she purchased a 2005 Jeep Liberty for $2,500 from Bailey. The woman said Bailey initially told her he did not have a title to the vehicle but then said that the title had burned in a fire. The woman said when she tried to register the vehicle, the Morgan County Tax Commissioner’s Office told her she either had to have the title or Bailey would have to come in and complete the paperwork regarding the title. The complainant alleged Bailey refused to cooperate and told her it was “her problem now.” A deputy ran the vehicle identity number and it returned as not stolen but also as owned by another woman. The deputy contacted the second woman and was told that she had sold the vehicle to another man in early 2020 and that the vehicle had not been stolen from her at that time.
On March 19, an information report was filed at a Bostwick Highway residence. According to reports, a deputy responded to a domestic dispute complaint. A man at the residence said he and his wife had been arguing for three days but that the argument had never gotten physical other that the man kicking items in the house. The woman said they were arguing because she was taking the couple’s two children and leaving. The woman said the man kicked a suitcase at one point that struck her in the foot. Deputies waited while the woman secured the children and some personal items and left the residence.
On March 19, an information report was filed at a Baldwin Dairy Road, Buckhead, residence. According to reports, a man alleged that while he was incarcerated, either his wife or father-in-law had sold his trailer which contained a zero turn mower, a blower and a weed eater.
On March 18, a warrant for obstruction and criminal trespass was issued against Brandon Jacob Williamson, 35, Madison. According to reports, a woman alleged that Williamson came to her house on Fears Road, kicked open the back door, entered and began hitting her with his fist. Reports state that Williamson, who was in a relationship with the woman, threatened to kill the woman regarding child visitation. The woman called Morgan County Dispatch but the called was dropped. Morgan County called back and the woman requested that Morgan County send an officer. Williamson then allegedly got on the phone and told the dispatcher that the woman has mental problems and that everything was “fine.” The man then allegedly grabbed a diaper bag and his 2-month-old son and started to leave. He also allegedly took $1,600 from the woman’s wallet. A second woman reached out to Williamson, reports state, and he allegedly told her “I’ll do whatever it takes to see my kids, I’ll kill everybody, I’ll burn your house down, our house down, I’ll do my 70 months for arson.” Williamson and the child were allegedly located at a Social Circle residence during a welfare check by a Social Circle Police Department officer and the child was reported in good health. A second attempt to contact Williamson to facilitate an arrest failed.
On March 16, a battery complaint was filed at a Jackson Street location. According to reports, a woman said as she was driving a co-worker to their residence on Hayes Street, a gold Honda sedan crossed the center line and drove at her vehicle. The complainant said she had to stop to avoid a collision. She said a man exited the Honda and began calling her disparaging names and “all kinds of stuff.” She said the man then spat on her face. She said her co-worker friend then exited her vehicle and got into the Honda with the man. While at the scene, reports state, the co-worker began to text message the complainant in an attempt to arrange a fight between the complainant’s son and the driver of the Honda.
On March 16, a dispute complaint was filed at a Cochran Road residence. According to reports, a deputy responded to a domestic dispute complaint at the residence. When he arrived, he was told by a woman that she and her male companion had been arguing for three days and she wanted to leave. The woman collected her belongings. As she was leaving, she received a phone call from the male who, reports state, inferred that he may harm himself. The deputy returned back to the residence and secured weapons at the house and had a relative come and pick up the male.
On March 15, a simple assault complaint was filed at a Eatonton Road residence. According to reports, a man said he had allowed his daughter’s boyfriend to stay at the residence for the past seven months with the daughter. The man said he was sitting in the backyard by a fire when the boyfriend came up and the two “began talking about life.” The complainant said the boyfriend told him he and the daughter had been drinking and had gotten into a verbal argument. The complainant said he went inside to check on the daughter and could not raise her. The complaint said he then called EMS. He also told deputies that the boyfriend had held him down on the ground in the backyard after a heated dispute.
On March 15, a criminal trespass and theft by taking complaint was filed at a Apalachee Woods Trail residence. According to reports, a man alleged that someone had removed several large boulders and had cut six sizable trees from this property. The man said he had purchased the property two months ago and since then, he alleged that a neighbor had removed the trees and boulders without his permission. He also alleged that the neighbor had discharged mulch debris onto his lot. A deputy noted that the trees appeared to be clearly on the complainant’s lot. He also found evidence of boulders on the neighbor’s property and that the neighbor had created a ditch filled with stones that directed water to the complainant’s lot.
On March 15, a disorderly conduct complaint was filed at a Prospect Road residence. According to reports, a man said his mother had been in a verbal argument with her boyfriend. The argument moved outside but after the mother came back inside and went to her room, the boyfriend allegedly came into the house with a firearm in his hand. The complainant said the boyfriend didn’t threaten or point the gun at anyone but just held it in his hand.
