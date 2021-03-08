On March 7, a theft by taking complaint was filed at a Bostwick Road residence. According to reports, a man said someone had taken two dirt bikes from the property that were valued at $6,500.
On March 5, an accident report was filed at a Jim Thomas Road residence. According to reports, a woman said after she had gotten off work at Bonner’s Restaurant, Bonner Lane, Buckhead, a fellow employee had backed into the complainant’s vehicle. The complainant said initially the damage appeared inconsequential, but after she arrived at home she observed more damage and wanted to file a police report.
On March 6, a theft by taking complaint was filed at a Bostwick Road residence. According to reports, a man alleged that a cleaning crew had taken approximately $1,000 cash from his residence. The man said he had placed $300 cash in an envelope and placed it in a drawer. The man said when he went to get $100 from the envelope for a Valentine’s Day present, all the money was gone. The man’s wife said her husband had brought home $2,000 cash separated in four envelopes of $500 each. She said when she went to retrieve some money to pay landscapers she noticed that more than $600 was gone from two of the envelopes. The couple said no one else has been at the residence except for themselves and the cleaning crew. The man said he contacted the owner of the cleaning company who denied the thefts. The company is comprised of the owner and two blood relatives, reports state.
On March 6, a cruelty toward children and pointing or aiming a gun at another complaint was filed at a Williams Street, Rutledge, residence. According to reports, a woman alleged that her cousin had slapped the complainant’s little sister with an open hand across the left side of the face and and pointed a firearm at five people including three children aged 10, 7 and 3. The woman said the cousin left on foot when she threatened to call the police. An officer noted that he did not observe any marks on the sister’s face.
On March 5, a distribution of material depicting nudity or sexual conduct complaint was filed at a Doster Road residence. According to reports, a woman said a classmate of her 10-year-old son had sent a picture of a penis to a group text. The woman said she allows her son to use her phone to text and that she had received the picture on her phone. A deputy was able to determine which student sent the photo and was going to determine if three other students in the group received the photo and if so, was going to include those three students as victims in the complaint.
On March 2, a harassing communications report was filed at a Wildflower Way residence. According to reports, a man said his wife’s brother had been sending “nasty and vaguely threatening text messages" and phone calls. The man said when he finally answered one of the calls, the brother threatened to uncover family secrets and publish said secrets in some manner. The woman said she does not have a close relationship with her brother and last spoke with him in 2018.
On March 1, a theft by deception complaint was filed at a Broughton Road, Newborn, residence. According to reports, a man said he received a phone call from a woman alleging to be an agent with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The complainant said the woman told him his Social Security number had been compromised and had been used to open a bank account used by a drug trafficker. The woman said the man needed to send her $2,500 divided into $500 portions on Walmart cards, Target cards and a Nike cards. The man said he purchased the cards and then read off the numbers on the back to the woman so the money could be removed. The man provided a deputy the cards and receipts where the cards were purchased.
On Feb. 28, a criminal damage to property and burglary complaint was filed at a Wallace Road residence. According to reports, a man said someone had broken into his camper. The man said the windows had been broken and pushed in. Inside, reports state, the camper was left in disarray, with cabinet doors and drawers open and personal belongings thrown about the camper. A boxful of tools valued at $200 and a DVD player valued at $100 was missing. Damages to the camper were estimated at $1,000.
