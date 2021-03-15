On March 15, an altercation report was filed at a Prospect Road residence. According to reports, a woman alleged that a man who lives in Monroe and who she has been “talking” with for about three months slapped her on the right side of the face during an argument over who she was “talking” with on Facebook.
On March 13, a speeding and possession of methamphetamine report was filed at a Bostwick Highway near Second Street location. According to reports, a deputy stated that he stopped a vehicle allegedly driven by Robert Gene Reid, 26, Eatonton for speeding. Consequent to the stop, reports state, the deputy noted that he smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and observed some marijuana “shake” on the floorboard of the vehicle. Reports also state that a passenger in the vehicle exited and when asked by a deputy if he had any weapons, the passenger showed the deputy a pistol he had wedged in his waistband. The passenger also had, reports state, two large bulges of U.S. currency in his pocket. The deputy also found two pressed pills under the passenger seat that, reports state, are believed to be either methamphetamine or Ecstasy. Charges are pending a chemical analysis of the pills.
On March 12, a harassing phone calls complaint was filed at a Dixie Highway residence. According to reports, a woman said her ex-husband had been using text messages to harass her in recent weeks.
On March 11, a theft by deception complaint was file at a Craig Lane residence. According to reports, a woman said she received a phone call from a man who claimed to be with law enforcement in Texas. The man told the woman that someone had used her personal information in a drug transaction and that she needed to clean out her banking account, put the money on money cards and then give the man the numbers off the back of the cards so he could take the money. The woman said she went to five different locations in Madison and secured five cards worth $500 apiece. She then gave the man the numbers off the back of the cards and he took the $2,500.
On March 11, an information report was filed at a Jones Wood Lane, Good Hope residence. According to reports, a man said he had agreed to sell another man a truck for $3,500 and the man had taken possession of the 1997 Ford Ranger and had paid $1,200 and no more. The complainant said the buyer told him to get the truck and he did. The complainant said, however, that the buyer and a relative had posted on Facebook that the truck had been stolen. Reports state that the truck remained in the complainant’s name and still had insurance and valid registration. The buyer later talked to a deputy regarding getting the truck back and allegedly showed the deputy a hand-written bill of sale for $1,500. The buyer said he was willing to give the seller another $500 to retain the truck. The deputy advised the buyer of the civil process.
On March 10, an entering auto complaint was filed at a Jasmine Lane residence. According to reports, a man said someone had broken into his son’s white 2012 Ford F 150 and removed sub speakers. The speakers are valued at $800.
On March 10, a financial transaction card theft complaint was filed at a West Washington Street residence. According to reports, a man said someone had used his credit card to make two fraudulent charges on Dec. 17 and Dec. 18 totaling $570.
On March 9, a theft by taking complaint was filed at Georgia Pacific, Woodcraft Road. According to reports, a woman said someone took her phone from a conference table while she was using a bathroom. The woman used the phone’s GPS information to track the phone to Felton Drive in Baldwin County. A Baldwin County deputy went to the Felton Drive residence, located a man in the yard wearing a Georgia Pacific identification badge and retrieved the phone. Reports state that the man told the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office deputy that he did not steal the phone, that he found it on a conference table and took it. The complainant said she did not want to press charges, however.
On March 8, a theft of lost or mislaid property complaint was filed at Rutledge Crossing, Atlanta Highway, Rutledge. According to reports, a man said he purchased $205 worth of various scratch off tickets at the store and then left the tickets on the counter. The complainant said the manager had reviewed security video and identified the woman who took the tickets. An employee allegedly called the woman and the woman allegedly admitting taking the tickets and told the employee that she was not going to pay for the tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.