On Feb. 28, a warrant alleging terroristic threats and acts was filed against Jake Keith Hyde, 27, Monticello. According to reports, a man alleged that Hyde came to his Pinetree Circle residence and blocked his driveway. The man said when he and his girlfriend, who was once Hyde’s girlfriend, asked him to move the vehicle, Hyde allegedly threatened to shoot the complainant. Reports state that the girlfriend alleges this is an on-going problem.
On Feb. 27, a theft by taking complaint was filed at an Oak Lane residence. According to reports, a man said someone took his Ruger EC9 9mm pistol from his 2009 Chevy Silverado. The complainant values the weapon at $375.
On Feb. 26, a theft by taking and burglary complaint was filed at a Lambert Lane residence. According to reports, a man alleged that a business associate's employee took two Stihl back pack blowers, two Stihl chainsaws, a small red floor jack and an aluminum ladder. The items are allegedly valued at more than $2,600.
On Feb. 26, a theft by taking complaint was filed at a Hardeman Mill Road residence. According to reports, a man alleged that someone took a single axle bumper pull box trailer that was loaded with a Portland zero turn mower, two hammers, a jack and wooden planks. The trailer is black with red stripes down both side walls. He suspects a person named “Stutter Box” has some knowledge of the event.
On Feb. 25, Jaylon Michael Cook, 23, Fayetteville, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug related objects, speeding and driving while license suspended. He was also held on a warrant out of Riverdale, Ga. According to reports, Cook was stopped for speeding on Interstate 20. Consequent to the traffic stop, reports state, deputies allegedly found approximately 2.5 ounces of suspected marijuana in the vehicle in various bags spread around the vehicle. They also found a "gas mask" type of smoking device, a grinder, two digital scales and smaller empty plastic bags.
On Feb. 24, Melissa Skomer, 36, Bishop, was arrested and charged with an outstanding probation violation warrant from Morgan County and a Greene County warrant for theft of a motor vehicle in the Morgan County Detention Center parking lot. According to reports, a deputy was called regarding Skomer sleeping in a white Ford Explorer in the parking lot. The Ford Explorer had been reported stolen out of Greene County.
On Feb. 24, a stalking complaint was filed at a Apalachee Road residence. According to reports, a man reported that his son had been harassed and stalked by another man. The complainant alleged that the events, he believed, were stemmed from when the teen had a relationship with a 23-year-old woman. The suspect has sat in the parking lot of the teen’s workplace and yelled at the teen, the man said. The suspect and the woman have a child together, the man said. The complainant said he had a protective order filed against the woman, in part, because his son was 16-years-old when the alleged relationship commenced.
On Feb. 23, a damage to property report was filed at a Athens Highway location. According to reports, a man reported that someone had caused $2,500 in damage to a fence. The man said car parts were retrieved from the site. A deputy located an earlier report that stated a 2001 Pontiac Firebird had struck the fence.
On Feb. 22, an overdose report was filed at a Sandy Creek Road location. According to reports, a deputy was dispatched to the location to an unresponsive person in a Silverado. Reports state that the person was sitting in the vehicle, head tilted back, mouth open and eyes closed. The man had a pulse, shallow breathing and was sweating profusely. The deputy gave the man a dose of Narcan and the man’s pulse increased. After National EMS arrived, EMT workers gave the man a second dose of Narcan and he became responsive, reports state.
