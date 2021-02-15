On Feb. 15, an entering automobiles complaint was filed at a Pine Tree Circle residence. According to reports, a couple said four vehicles had been entered during the night and that out of one of the vehicles, a green wallet containing an identification card, debit card and $1,000 in cash was taken.
On Feb. 7, a theft by taking complaint was filed at a Deerwood Drive residence. According to reports, a man said two weeks after his father had died, the father’s ex-wife and step-daughter came to the residence to help the complainant clean. The complainant said the two women were at the residence from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and after they left, he noticed he was missing the keys to his father’s Chevrolet Tahoe. The complainant said that he and his father’s ex-wife had been through a contentious divorce and that the father had been awarded the Tahoe but the ex-wife coveted the vehicle.
On Feb. 14, a terroristic threats, harassing phone calls and stalking complaint was filed at a Centennial Road, Rutledge, residence. According to reports, a couple alleged that the woman’s ex-husband had repeatedly sent threatening messages via the woman’s cell phone. The woman showed a deputy a message that read, “If you and him are real. I’m going to just kill him then myself. That’s all that’s going to change or happen. And I promise I will do it. I have nothing else to live for. There is no scenario where you or the kids will ever have me and him in yalls life again…” The woman said that since she divorced the suspect, she had remarried and had children with her new husband and that her ex-husband repeatedly sends her messages disputing the veracity of her claims of getting remarried and having children. He also, she said, uses abusive language. The couple suspects the ex-husband has visited their house because they sometime notice vehicle doors open. The man also allegedly showed up at a local restaurant when the family was trying to eat a meal and turned a table over on the couple.
On Feb. 13, an information report was filed at a Brownwood Road residence. According to reports, a deputy responded to a man’s request to speak to an officer regarding getting a divorce. The man’s wife alleged that the complainant had kicked her and the couple’s two children out of the house. The woman alleged that during an argument the man grabbed her wrist, causing a bruise. The deputy spoke to the man and noticed blood and a scratch mark on his face that the man said was caused by the woman after he mentioned the plausibility of divorce to the woman.
On Feb. 13, Lucy Heydinger, 21, Summerville, S.C., was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, less than an ounce and DUI. According to reports, a deputy responded to a vehicle crash scene on Interstate 20 at 5 a.m. Reports state that the deputy allegedly smelled marijuana coming from Heydinger’s vehicle. Once at the Morgan County Detention Center, a small bag of suspected marijuana was allegedly found in Heydinger’s purse.
On Feb. 11, Samuel Wesley Morgan, Jr., 52, Madison, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and theft by taking. According to reports, a deputy was called to a High Tower Road location to speak with a man regarding allegations that someone had trespassed on the property and taken a game camera. Reports state that the property owner advised authorities that he had a picture of the suspect taking the camera. The property owner printed out a copy of the picture and provided it to the deputy. The deputy then canvassed the neighborhood with the photo and a person told the deputy that the man in the picture appeared to be Morgan. The deputy located to Morgan’s residence and Morgan walked out of the house wearing the same clothing as the man in the picture. Reports state that Morgan allegedly told the deputy he had taken the camera because it had taken his photo and that his plan was to remove the image and then return the camera. The deputy was able to secure the camera and return it to the property owner. Morgan was transported to the Morgan County Detention Center.
On Feb. 10, a property damage complaint was filed at a Mallard Court residence. According to reports, a woman alleged that after an Amazon deliver truck had made a delivery, the truck had snagged an electrical cord running to a chicken house and pulled an electrical meter off the side of the house. The incident caused the power to the residence to fail. Estimated damage is $1,000 and the woman said power could not be restored until the following Monday.
On Feb. 10, a harassing phone call complaint was filed at a Sandy Creek Road residence. According to reports, a woman alleged that after she left her cell phone in a friend’s truck, a Monroe woman took the phone and scraped the woman’s personal information from the phone. The complainant said that the woman then established fake social media accounts using the complainant’s information. The suspect, reports state, has created the accounts to appear as if they belong to the complainant and then states that the complainant has communicable sexual diseases. The suspect has also asked for money and, in one instance, used Facebook Messenger to call a man approximately 200 times one day. She is also allegedly using the accounts to send lewd videos to persons in the complainant’s circle of friends.
On Feb. 9, a financial identity fraud complaint was filed at a Sandy Creek Road residence. According to reports, a man said he recently received a letter from Chase Bank and from Flare Account/MetaBank and both contained a new debit card. The man said he had not requested accounts with either institution.
On Feb. 9, Charles Michael Robuck, 39, Rutledge, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass and burglary. According to reports, deputies were called to a Sandy Creek Road residence after a woman reported that her 14-year-old son called her and told her someone was attempting to enter the house. Reports state that the teen said he heard someone trying to enter through a back door but the door was locked. The teen said he then heard “something” open and heard someone in the house. He said he laid on the couch in the living room and feigned sleep while he heard the person walking around the house. The teen said at that point he feared for his life. The teen’s mother told officers she observed a black Honda Pilot leaving the driveway of the residence when she arrived. An officer was able to locate Robuck driving a black Honda Pilot in the area. Reports state that Robuck told the deputy that he had tried to enter the house but the door was locked. The deputy noted that Robuck had some type of grease on his right hand. At the residence, a deputy noted that a bedroom window had been opened and there were dark grease smudges on the window, walls and blinds around the window.
On Feb. 8, a theft by taking complaint was filed at a Bostwick Highway, Bostwick, residence. According to reports, a man said someone removed a white bucket that contained assorted sockets and a hammer. The man said previously someone has taken a gas burner, Briggs and Stratton hand saw and reciprocating saw. The complainant values the items at $170.
