A new app exclusively for Morgan County is revolutionizing transportation needs for underserved rural communities.
“This is great news. It’s cutting edge,” said County Manager Adam Mestres.
The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has introduced an app, available on all mobile app stores, to arrange low-cost rides for citizens to essential destinations, such as work, doctor appointments, school, and grocery stores.
“Recently, Morgan County became the first rural transit operation to successfully deploy a free rider application, ‘GDOT Transportation,’ now available on all app store equipped mobile devices. The QRyde-powered dispatching software schedules rural transit trips, offering another convenient option for modern needs,” said Kyle Collins, a GDOT public relations official. “The GDOT Transportation app will soon be available in all participating statewide transit programs, though Morgan County was the first. The Morgan County Transit System enables local citizens, who do not have means of transportation, access to the grocery store, place of employment, doctors' appointments, and many other destinations. The 5311 Rural Transit program currently runs in 123 of Georgia’s 159 counties."
Local leaders are hoping the new app will make rural transportation appointments more accessible and easier to schedule. Stephanie Martin, the Morgan County Rural Program Transit director, is encouraging local citizens to download the app to use as a booking tool for rides.
“The GDOT app has brought technology to the transit system,” Martin said. “It has proven to be an easy and efficient means for clients to request their trip information.”
According to Martin, Morgan County Transit currently operates five buses, three with ADA accessibility. For the most recent ridership numbers prior to the COVID-19 impacts, the county logged 23,500 annual one-way passenger trips.
According to GDOT, those interested in service bookings must make reservations by 4:45 p.m. the business day before to guarantee service. Same-day trip requests will only be honored if space is available. Buses operate Monday through Friday starting a 6 a.m. and ending with the last pickup at 5:15 p.m. Rates inside the city of Madison are $1.25 per trip, while outside the city is $1.50 per trip. Visit www.morganga.org/158/Public-Transportation for more information and instructions on the new rider app.
