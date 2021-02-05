The Madison-Morgan Cultural Center is celebrating the 125th anniversary of its historic home with an innovative exhibit chronicling its storied history.
The elegantly-restored, Romanesque Revival building in Madison was built in 1895 as a unique graded schoolhouse, and in 1976 became a trail blazing, regional cultural center.
The 125th Anniversary Exhibition explores the building’s history and transformation through photographs, artifacts, and video. Memorabilia from the building’s 45 years as home to the Cultural Center will be on display.
The exhibition also recognizes and honors the generations of people that have made the building a landmark for generations.
The 125th Anniversary Exhibition: Celebrating the Home of the Madison-Morgan Cultural Center can be viewed in the Center’s second floor galleries beginning Feb. 26 through June 2021. MMCC is open to the public Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free to members. Non-Members can view the exhibit with Museum Admission (Adults: $5, Seniors: $4, Students: $3, Children 6 and under: Free). For more information visit mmcc-arts.org.
