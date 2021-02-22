On Feb. 21, a theft by deception complaint was filed at an Athens Highway residence. According to reports, a teen stated he had met a woman on an app called KIK early in the morning. The complainant said he told the woman his Instagram account and phone number and then complied when she asked for a nude picture. The teen said after he sent the picture the woman told him if he didn’t send her $100 she would post the picture on his Instagram account and send it to all his friends. The teen said he purchased a gift card and sent the money and the woman immediately demanded $200 more.
On Feb. 21, a verbal dispute complaint was filed at a Hayes Street residence. According to reports, a woman at 10:54 p.m. was sitting in her vehicle with two children outside the house of the parents of a man with which she had lived for more than a year. The woman said the man had called her to come to her Eatonton home to retrieve personal belongings and she had agreed. However, she said, the man took a television set that allegedly did not belong to him and she came to Madison to the man’s parent’s house to get her property back. The woman alleged that the man forced his father to drop the television set on the front yard when bringing it to her vehicle. A deputy spoke with the man and reported that he was “very intoxicated” with “very slurred speech." The man was accused of striking his vehicle when the woman arrived, although reports state there was no obvious damage to the woman’s vehicle.
On Feb. 19, a warrant for battery was issued for Michael Jordan, Jr., 39, Madison. According to reports, a deputy was called to a Bethany Road residence after a 68-year-old man alleged that Jordan had struck him in the face. The deputy noted the man had a black eye and red mark on his face. The man alleged that Jordan had threatened to kill him. The man was removed from the house and told to stay temporarily with relatives.
On Feb. 20, a criminal trespass complaint was filed at a Sandy Creek Road residence. According to reports, a woman said she walked her fence line and located 21 places were the fence was down and that she believed someone was cutting the fence to remove deer. The woman said she found a deer stand two feet from her property line that included a dead raccoon hanging from the top of the stand. She also said several trees had fallen on the fence but they did not appear to have been cut but she didn’t believe they fell naturally.
On Feb. 17, a financial transaction card theft complaint was filed at a Oak Lane residence. According to reports, a woman said she received text messages stating that three debit card transactions had been made at Walmart totaling nearly $2,000. The complainant said she had notified her bank and canceled her card. She was also notified by Walmart and told one of the orders was scheduled for pickup at a Walmart in Atlanta by a man between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. That information was also forwarded to investigators.
On Feb. 16, Sierra Summer Barnette, 26, Florence, S.C. was arrested and charged with failure to maintain lane, failure to exercise due car and driving without a license. According to reports, a deputy stated that as he was passing a vehicle driven by Barnette at 4:15 a.m. on Interstate 20, Barnette’s vehicle allegedly forced the deputy’s patrol vehicle into the median when she crossed over the center line. The deputy stopped Barnette’s vehicle and learned that she was unlicensed, as were the two passengers in the vehicle. Barnette allegedly told the deputy that she had looked down to turn off her phone when she swerved into his vehicle.
On Feb. 16, a damage to property complaint was filed at Interstate 20 east bound near the Clack Road overpass. According to reports, a man alleged that as he was driving under the Clack Road bridge several pebbles fell from the bridge while a Morgan County Road and Bridges truck was spreading gravel on the bridge.
On Feb. 16, a citation was issued for unlawful dumping against Nnaeloka Anyaorah, 32, Suwanee, Ga., and Mario Phillips, 46, Duluth, Ga. According to reports, a deputy was called to the intersection of Jordan Road and Bethany Road where the deputy observed Anyaorah and Phillips along with two other men trying to pick up cardboard and wood that had been thrown from a U-Haul truck onto the side of the roadway and down a hill. Reports state that Anyaorah allegedly told the deputy that the men had thrown the debris on the roadside in order to save money from a landfill fee.
On Feb. 16 an aggravated assault complaint was filed at a Woodcraft Road location. According to reports, a man alleged at 6:30 p.m he and his girlfriend. had been in a verbal argument while both had parked their vehicles on Woodcraft Road. The man alleged that as he was walking back to his vehicle, his girlfriend executed a u-turn. The man said he ran and placed his vehicle between himself and the girlfriend and the girlfriend’s vehicle struck his vehicle, backed up and struck it a second time. The complainant’s vehicle sustained disabling damage. The girlfriend fled south on Woodcraft Road towards Greensboro Highway. The complainant said he did not want to file charges but would like his car to be fixed.
On Feb. 15 a theft by taking complaint was filed at a Sulgrave Drive residence. According to reports, a woman alleged that a 31-year-old man known to her had taken her 8-year-old’s dirt bike. The woman said she spoke with the man after learning he had moved to Rome, Ga. The man allegedly told the woman that he had the bike and would only return it if she promised to pay him gas money to get from Rome to Madison. The bike is described as a 50cc Koolstar/Koolster bike valued at $200.
