Morgan County Middle School has been the home of the Piedmont Athletic Conference basketball playoffs for the last week. The girls basketball team fought their way into the championship game Saturday only to fall to a resilient Youth Middle School team, 36-31.
The girls basketball team faced Youth Middle School from Loganville Saturday morning for the championship. The Lady Dogs used ball movement and fast breaks to get up 8-2 with two minutes to go in the first period. A couple of late turnovers allowed Youth to get back into the game closing the first period with MCMS up 10-6.
Youth started the second with a layup and free throw but a MCMS three answered on the other end. Youth controlled the second period using post play to tie the game while MCMS tried to shoot from the outside, but the shots just weren’t falling. The game was tied headed into halftime.
The teams exchanged blows throughout the third period but no one took a dominant lead. The fourth quarter was the same with teams exchanging baskets on both ends. A YMS three with 25 seconds to go tied the game at 29. Regulation would end with the score tied and head to overtime.
The coin toss went the way of MCMS and they received the ball to start the overtime period. A basket for each team had the score still knotted until a Youth free throw put them up one and a defensive rebound led to a layup to put Youth up three with one minute to go. A missed MCMS three gave Youth another trip to the offensive end and another layup to spread the lead to five with 48 seconds to go. Youth held on to that lead and took the Piedmont Athletic League championship with a 36-31 win.
