The Morgan County High School Cheerleaders won their third consecutive Game Day State Championship in Division 3A/4A on Feb. 27. The GHSA event was held at the Pope-McGinness Student Center of Carrollton High School in Carrollton.
The Game Day State Competition is a spirit based competition which highlights a team's best sideline and crowd-leading material. Teams compete in three categories: Band Chant, Crowd-leading Cheer, and Fight Song. There is a qualifying round consisting of judging of each of the three elements individually followed by a finals round. During finals, the team is given a situational cue from the announcer that leads to either an offense or defense response which must be incorporated before the crowd-leading cheer. The use of signs, flags, and megaphones is highly encouraged.
Other Game Day State Champions this year are division A-2A- Haralson County, division 5A-6A-Lee County, and division 7A North Gwinnett. Mary Person High School was the division 3A-4A runner-up. Game Day Competition is in its third year of existence in Georgia.
