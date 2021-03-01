Game Day Cheer
Morgan County Game Day Cheerleaders on the front row, from left, are Mackenzie Mullins, Bethany McGinness, Emma Crowe, Peyton O'Neal, Unique Hubbard, Ava Grace Yontz, Kyla Cook, Aaliyah Benford, Teeonna Wade, Kailyn Keifaber, Coach Ashley Barnes. On the back row, from left, are Coach Denise Frost, Bailey Owen, Carolyn Strickland, Kaitlyn Sims, Victoria Sims, Keuna Gaither, Traciana Guinn, Jane Schlabach, Hannah Martin, Claire Nunn, Audrey Balicki, Jermira Anderson.

 Denise Frost

The Morgan County High School Cheerleaders won their third consecutive Game Day State Championship in Division 3A/4A on Feb. 27. The GHSA event was held at the Pope-McGinness Student Center of Carrollton High School in Carrollton.

The Game Day State Competition is a spirit based competition which highlights a team's best sideline and crowd-leading material. Teams compete in three categories: Band Chant, Crowd-leading Cheer, and Fight Song. There is a qualifying round consisting of judging of each of the three elements individually followed by a finals round. During finals, the team is given a situational cue from the announcer that leads to either an offense or defense response which must be incorporated before the crowd-leading cheer. The use of signs, flags, and megaphones is highly encouraged.

Other Game Day State Champions this year are division A-2A- Haralson County, division 5A-6A-Lee County, and division 7A North Gwinnett. Mary Person High School was the division 3A-4A runner-up. Game Day Competition is in its third year of existence in Georgia.

