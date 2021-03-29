Last Friday night, the Morgan County High School track and field team competed at the BSN Friday Night Lights event at Eagles Landing Christian Academy in McDonough. Out of a field of 18 teams, the boys team finished in fourth and the girls in ninth place.
Due to the team leaving early in the day in order to make the event, the coaches traveled with a smaller group of competitors than most meets this season.
For the Lady Dogs, EllaRyann Cottrell’s 2:36.24 performance in the 800 meter was good enough for a seventh place. Cottrell paired that run with an eighth place finish in the 1600 meter with a 5:47.62 run. Drew Biersmith and Addison Harper brought home eighth and 10th place respectively in the 3200 meter.
In the field events, Addison Smith finished in seventh place in the high jump with a 4-6 jump. Alana Foster and Le’Meysia Wade finished in seventh and eighth place in the long jump with a 15-6 and 15-4 jump respectively. Wade’s 35-1.5 performance in triple jump was good enough for fourth place. In shot put, the Lady Dogs took fifth and sixth place with Jamiah Cox throwing 31-3 and Destiny Smith throwing a quarter inch shorter, 31-2.75.
For the boys, Omar Lizarde Noriega ran a 16.00 in the 110m hurdles to take third place. Jack Greenfield was right on his heels with a 16.81 to finish in fifth place. Joshua Jones ran a 42.16 in the 300m hurdles to claim fourth place. Jack Greenfield closed the 300m event in ninth place.
In the field events, the Bulldogs had a great showing with seven top 10 finishes. Damien Walker jumped 42-2.5 feet in the triple jump to bring home first place. In long jump, Javier LaGuin had a season best 19-3.5 to close the event in fifth place and William Jeffreys used an 18-11 jump to finish in seventh place for the event.
The throwers for MCHS all had season bests including Jacere Cooper, extending his school record throw from last week in discus. Cooper's 141.5 foot throw had the sophomore finish in 3rd place which he paired with a second place finish in shot put with a 46-4 throw. Chance Reid finished fourth in discus with a 139-0 throw. Myles Solomon’s season best throw of 40-10 put him in seventh place for the event.
The team is back in action Friday, April 2, at Lakeside Evans for the Reese Hoffa Spring Break Invitational.
