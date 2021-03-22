Last Friday, the Morgan County High School track team competed at Greene County High School for the 2021 Tiger Invitational. The girls team closed the night with the second place trophy and the boys team brought the championship back to Madison.
Jared Gilbert had a great night for the boys running a 11.38 in the 100m and a 23.96 in the 200m to finish in first and second place respectively. Elijah Cook ran a 2:17.53 in the 800m to finish in third place. Quintavious Proby’s first place finish in the 3200m came from a 13.29.02 run. In the boys 110m hurdles, Omar Lizarde Noriega finished second with a 17.40 run with Jack Greenfield finishing third at 17.86.
In the 4x100m relay, the team of Damien Walker, Kobridgette Lumpkin, Jared Gilbert, and Elijah Reynolds finished in first with a 44.22 and the 4x400 team of Jamarion Cole, Al Edward, Darius Jackson, and Trey Reid finished in third with a 4:07.25 finish. Jack Greenfield, Brandon Lange, Elijah Cook, and Omar Lizarde Noriega teamed up to win the 4x800m relay by nine seconds at 9:32.93.
In the field events for the boys, William Jeffreys used a 20-02.00 jump to finish third. Damien Walker’s 41-05.5 triple jump brought first place in that event back to Madison. The Dogs dominated the throwing events. Jacere Cooper set a school record in discus with a 128-01.00 throw and threw a 41-07.00 in the shot put to bring back first in both events. Chance Reid followed Cooper in discus with a 127-01.5 throw to secure second place.
For the Lady Dogs track team, Peyten Spain ran a 1:07.54 to finish third in the 400m. EllaRyann Cottrell won first in the 800m with a 2:38.52 and second in the 1600m with a 5:55.17.The 4x800 team of Annibel Moon, Peyten Spain, EllaRyann Cottrell, and Drew Biersmith won first place with an 11:17.22 and the 4x400 team comprised of Peyten Spain, Annibel Moon, Addie Harper, and Parker Spain brought home third in the 4x400m relay.
In the field events for the girls team, Alana Foster opened the event with a win in long jump soaring 16-07.00 and La’Meysia Wade finished third in the event with a 15-04.00. Wade and Peyten Spain finished first and second in the triple jump with a 32-05.0 and 31-02.00 respectively. Jamaiah Cox and Destiny Hunter took first and third in the discus with 81-9.00 and a 72-11.00 throws. The Lady Dogs swept the shot put placing in the top three positions. Jamiah Cox, Destiny Smith and Miracle Hunter ended the event with first through third.
The girls finished with 136 total points which was good enough to finish second behind Cherokee Bluff High School and the boys closed with 140 points to bring the 2021 Tiger Invitational Championship to Morgan County High School.
Both the boys and girls teams are back in action Friday at Eagles Landing Christian Academy for the BSN Friday Night Lights Invite in McDonough.
