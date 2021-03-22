Morgan County High School seniors were surprised with a special announcement that both prom and graduation will be held this year in-person despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
During the annual Valedictorian and Salutatorian announcement last week, school officials caught students off guard by announcing prom and graduation will commence this year.
“It takes a lot to get teenagers excited and to cheer, but they were cheering and seemed genuinely excited,” said Dr. Virgil Cole, superintendent of schools.
According to Cole, graduation will be held on Friday, May 21 at the Bill Corry Stadium. The outdoor ceremony will be social-distanced and graduates will be limited to 8 tickets each for family and friends to come watch.
“We’ve been looking at this carefully, and we really think we can do this safely with everyone spaced out on the field,” said Cole.
Seniors will be required to attend practice for graduation the week before in order to participate in the actual ceremony. Tickets will be required for all attending family and friends.
Prom will be held the week before, on Saturday, May 15, limited to Morgan County students only and will feature a masquerade theme.
“They figured that would be fun since everyone has to wear masks anyway, and we are just going to keep it small,” said Dr. Cole.
According to Dr. Cole, MCHS Principal Dr. Miki Edwards is working closely with high school seniors to plan the prom in a way that is both safe and fun for students.
“They are still working on the details, but we think it is going to be great for our students to be able to experience these important milestones,” said Dr. Cole. “It’s nice thing - a sign of a return to a little bit of normalcy after all these students have been through in the last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.”
