The Morgan County High School soccer teams hit the road to face their closest region opponent, the Thomson Bulldogs, last Friday.
“We are actually playing a region game,” said Morgan County High School girls soccer coach Anne Stamps at the Brickyard in Thomson where the Lady Dogs played their first region match of the 2021 season. The Lady Dogs dominated every aspect of the game on the way to a 8-0 win on the road.
Sidda Outlaw knocked in three goals for the Lady Dogs. She was followed by Kaily Mitchell who had a pair of goals while McKenzie Larate, Lofton Cathey, and Rylee Bernard all scored one goal a piece.
The boys team started out with a slow first half, but it was not hard for the Dogs to overcome on their way to a 10-1 win on the road.
Head Coach Aaron Paul said the team “played really well… had a ton of shots and great combinations in the first half, we just couldn’t get it in the goal.” The Dogs had no problem scoring in the second half including Trace Blanton making a run 15 seconds into the half. Blanton, Luis Perez, and Fritz Williams all had a pair of goals. Nathan Camacho, Cooper Allen, Josue Lopez and Alex Ortiz scored a goal each.
The teams hits the pitch again on Thursday, March 18, at Bill Corry Stadium against Thomson for the conclusion of the region series. The girls' match is set to start at 5:30 p.m. with the boys' match following.
