We continue our journey through the sports history of MCHS this week by examining the first 35 years in boys and girls basketball along with baseball. The year 1948 marked the beginning of Morgan County High School after its renaming from Madison High School. For about 20 years, the school had little to show in the areas of basketball and baseball, but beginning in 1968-69 the action picked up, particularly in girls’ basketball, and for the next 15 years, the Lady Bulldogs began to make regular appearances in the state tournament culminating with the school’s first state title in 1982-83.
Here are the highlights.
In 1968-69, the Lady Dogs made their first ever appearance in the state playoffs. They lost in the first round to Duluth 67-60 and Duluth went on to make the Class B state finals before losing to Seminole County 53-46. Based on those scores Morgan’s girls had a team worthy of a Top Ten ranking. The following year Morgan’s girls’ basketball team made a repeat performance and, for the second year in a row lost to Duluth. This time the score was 50-40.
A couple of years later, another milestone was reached and once again it was girls’ basketball that made the mark. In 1972-73 the team won Morgan County’s first state playoff game in history with a 46-42 win over Pelham. The Lady Bulldogs bowed out in the second round to Berrien County 46-32 and Berrien lost in the state Class A finals 23-21 to Haralson County.
With the program now becoming established Morgan’s Lady Dogs won another state playoff game the following year (1973-74). They handily defeated Wilkinson County 55-40 before losing to Miller County 64-28 in the second round.
The trend in girls’ basketball continued in 1974-75 but this time they were joined by the boys’ team as well. The girls opened the state tournament with a 36-33 victory over Vidalia but narrowly lost in the second round to Haralson County 34-29. Haralson County went on to win the Class A title with a 43-41 victory over Jeff Davis. Those scores indicate that this may have been Morgan County’s best girls’ team up to that point in time.
The school recorded three other firsts in the 1974-75 season. It marked the first state tournament appearance for the boys, the first state tournament win for the boys and the first time both teams (boys and girls) had made the state tournament in the same season. The boys’ squad defeated Claxton 58-55 in the first round and lost a heart-breaker to East Atlanta 63-62 in the second round.
The girls’ basketball team continued to make regular appearances in the state tournament but lost in the first round in both 1977-78 and 1979-80. In 1977-78 they fell to Lamar County 49-45 and in 1979-80 they lost to Macon County 67-43.
The 1979-80 season however saw another significant event occur when the baseball team made their first ever appearance in the state tournament and posted the school’s first win in that tourney. That squad defeated Jackson with wins of 10-5 and 6-4 and advanced to the second round to face Lee County. The Bulldogs pushed Lee County to the limit but wound up losing in a three game set. Those scores included a 19-4 win for Morgan County against losses of 10-3 and 18-9. Lee County went on to make the finals where they lost to Pepperell.
Girls’ basketball remained steady. They made an appearance in the 1980-81 state tournament and won their first round game versus Pike County 49-42 before losing to Macon County 65-45 in the second round. They also made the tournament in 1981-82 but lost in the first round to Berrien County 55-44. Despite that loss big things were just around the corner.
1982-83 marked a crowning achievement for the Lady Dogs. The team, led by Coach Steve Cisson, produced a record of 28-1 on their way to Morgan County’s first state title in a team sport since the 1962 football crown. In the state tournament they had just one close game, a 52-47 win over Macon County in the first round. After that they cruised in with victories over Wilkinson County (73-56), White County (58-41) and in the state finals they handled Cedar Grove easily winning by a final score of 68-37. That team can lay claim as one of the best girls’ basketball teams of all time in MCHS history.
