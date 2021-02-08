The Morgan County High School Wrestling team was in action for the fourth Saturday in a row after wrestling at area duals, state duals preliminaries, and the state duals and Saturday’s traditional tournament hosted by the MCHS team. The team won the tournament and qualified 11 wrestlers for state including six area champions.
MCHS Coach, Carter Shultz said, “Everything finally came together for us… Winning area has been our goal all year and we realized (that goal) this weekend.” Shultz said that their preparation was the key as the team “did a great job pushing matches into the third period where our conditioning could take over and win close matches.”
By qualifying for state, Caleb (160 Champion) and Cason Turner (152 Champion) along with Brandon Grindle (132 Champion) and Christian Franklin (126 Third place) did something never done in the program’s history, two sets of brothers will go to state for the first time in school history.
Along with the Turner brothers and Grindle, Chase Scherer (113), Zach Wages (138), and Jeremiah Grimsley (195) won the championship for their weight class. Miles Butler (106), Griffin McAlister (120), Andreas Castillas (182), and Chance Reid (HWT) were all runners up for the tournament.
The team hits the mats at the state championships in Macon beginning Wednesday through Saturday, Feb. 13. Shultz says the team will “focus on staying sharp mentally and tweaking a few minor details” as they prepare.
