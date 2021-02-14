Wrestling was one of the most highly-debated and concerning sports of the high school year in the midst of the pandemic, but last week the Georgia High School Association completed the season at the state championships in Macon. Morgan County High School had 11 wrestlers qualified to represent Madison and the program had another banner tournament.
At 120 pounds, Griffin McAlister competed against Izaeah Beavers from Rockmart. McAlister fell 15-7 in the final match of his high school career and claimed fourth place in the state. Senior Zach Wages faced Jackson Whitmire of North Hall for the state championship. The undefeated Whitmire took the match 16-1 leaving Wages holding the runner up position at 138 pounds. Finally Chance Reid competed in the third place match against Jase Davis of Rockmart. Unfortunately for Reid, his junior season ended with a fall at 1:06. Reid closed the season in fourth place in the state. Brandon Grindle closed his senior season with a fifth place finish at 132. Overall the team finished ninth out of 41 teams.
“The team continues to show growth and development,” said Coach Marcus Crowe. That is easily seen by the more than doubling of the state qualifiers since last season. Crowe added, "As a program, we are very proud of our wrestlers this year, on and off the mat, and are very excited about what the next few years holds for us.”
