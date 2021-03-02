In the last two months, Rutledge’s Rodney Mickel Nicholson, 48, has been arrested three times, all in relation to public exposure with the latest arrest coming after a concerned citizen reported him exposing himself near a playground and putt-putt course at Hard Labor Creek State Park.
According to Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports, Nicholson was arrested on Feb. 24 after a person reported observing Nicholson exposing himself at 4 p.m. while sitting in a silver Ford Mustang with his car windows down near the playground. Reports state that approximately a dozen small children were playing in the area at the time.
The citizen, who authorities would like to interview, told a park employee who then called the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Before a deputy arrived, reports state, Nicholson had left the park but the deputy was able to conduct a traffic stop near the Rutledge Skate Board Park on Fairplay Road.
Consequent to the stop, Nicholson was charged with disorderly conduct, window tint violation, speeding and obscured license plate.
According to Lt. Brandon Sellers, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are hoping that the citizen who initially reported the alleged activity at the park will contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office for confirmation so that further charges against Nicholson can be considered. Lt. Sellers also said the park remained a secure place to visit. “There are no ongoing security risks at Hard Labor Creek,” he said. “There is no issue at the park at all. It is a safe place.”
At present, reports state, Nicholson also still awaits adjudication on public indecency, marijuana possession and methamphetamine possession charges stemming from a Jan. 5 arrest at the Interstate 20 east bound rest area. According to Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports, a woman reported at 1:34 a.m. that Nicholson was exposing himself at the rest area while sitting in a white Hyundai Sonata with the door of the vehicle open. The complainant alleged that while she was sitting in her vehicle at the rest area, Nicholson approached her and attempted conversation. He then allegedly drove his vehicle near to the complainant’s, reports state, got into the back seat of the vehicle and asked the woman to “come over.” He then, reports allege, began to expose himself. When a deputy arrived, he allegedly observed Nicholson in the back seat of the vehicle leaned back in the seat with his legs open and his pants hanging off one knee.
Nicholson was detained and deputies allegedly located a small green bag containing suspected methamphetamine and a suspected marijuana roach.
On Feb. 7, Morgan County deputies assisted a Madison Police Department officer who had responded to a complaint at the Waffle House at 2 a.m. regarding a man who was exposing himself while sitting in a Ford Mustang in the parking lot. When deputies and an officer arrived at the Waffle House, the suspect had left but a deputy drove to the westbound Interstate 20 rest area and allegedly observed a Ford Mustang backed into a parking lot that was registered to Nicholson. Reports state that when the deputy approached the vehicle, the smell of marijuana wafted from the vehicle. Nicholson was arrested and charged again with disorderly conduct. Deputies allegedly located a bag in the Ford that contained rolling papers, suspected THC extract, a glass pipe with white residue, a small bag of suspected marijuana and a small jewelers type bag that contained suspected methamphetamine. Deputies charged Nicholson then with possession of drug related items, possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Nicholson currently remains incarcerated at the Morgan County Detention Center. According to Morgan County Detention Center employees, bond has currently been denied. On the Jan. 5 arrest, Nicholson was released on a $4,500 bond. On the Feb 7 arrest, he was released on a $6,500 bond. However, detention center employees said, both bonds have been rescinded based on his third arrest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.