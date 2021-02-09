A man wanted for aggravated assault after he allegedly shot a man during an argument over a racing bet was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 2 while attending a funeral.
According to Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports, Leroy Nelson, Jr., 48, was arrested while sitting in a gold Chevrolet Tahoe in the parking lot of the Unions Springs Baptist Church on West Main Street in Rutledge at approximately 2 p.m.
Nelson was arrested without incident after two Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies were alerted that Nelson was at the church and approached the vehicle and positively identified Nelson.
Nelson was wanted by the Madison Police Department on charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon after he allegedly fired several shots at a man while chasing the man outside an Overlook Drive residence on Sunday, Jan. 17. The man was grazed in the arm by a shot, officers said at the time. Sgt. Wes Thompson, Madison Police Department, said at the time that authorities believe Nelson fired a 9mm pistol eight nine shots at the man.
Thompson said Nelson and the man had engaged in an argument regarding a $500 bet Nelson had lost to the victim after a race.
On Jan. 20 the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stopped a white Chevrolet Tahoe believed to be owned by Nelson on Fairplay Road near Knox Chapel Road in Rutledge. Nelson was not driving the vehicle but authorities confiscated a Ruger 9mm pistol that they believe my have been used in the shooting.
