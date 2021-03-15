Dr. James Williams and his wife, Jamie, were surrounded by their people Friday during a ceremonial ground breaking celebration for their new 6,500-square-foot pet care facility behind their state-of-the-art Main Street Vet clinic on Eatonton Road.
In attendance and grabbing a shovel were the builders; Mike McCorey and Ryan Lewis from Covington-based Sunbelt Builders, representatives from Madison-based Georgia Civil and even Jamie Williams’ mother Debbi Lenick came, “which means the world to me,” said Jamie. Many other community leaders, volunteers, and fellow business owners came out to support the couple in their expanding veterinarian and animal practice. Miranda Johnson, head of the Humane Society of Morgan County had a ceremonial shovel, Courtney Brison with the Rescue Ranch in Rutledge and Sherri McKean with the Madison Animal Control were all smiles, and Hope King with Morgan Animal Control tossed a shovel of dirt in celebration.
If you love animals, it was the place to be.
Friday’s ground breaking for The Lodge at Main Street Vet was the continued affirmation that a couple with a love of community, especially the animal community, can instill humanity in the animal care world that will continue to grow and continue to be a success.
The Lodge, when completed in late August of this year, will be a place were pet owners can bring their animals for grooming, boarding, agility workouts, pool visits and training. Construction began immediately after the first shovels of dirt were thrown. The company, which began in 2009 with Dr. Williams and two employees at 795 North Main Street, has since grown to four veterinarians and a total of 27 employees in 12 years.
The reason, in large part, is the attitude, says Dr. Williams. Staff is reminded of the importance of their work and the unbreakable bond that binds pet and pet owner. “Everything we do is, at the core, centered around the human/animal bond,” said Dr. Williams. “Anything we can do to promote that bond is good for the animal and good for the human.”
According to Main Street Vet Office Manager Debbie Howard, the practice works in collaboration with many local animal groups to both care for and train rescue animals for adoption.
“All these animals are worthy of being loved,” she said.
The expansion, when completed, will allow the practice to clear space for more technology that will increase its menu of services.
“This will open up opportunity in the hospital,” she said.
The Lodge at Main Street Vet will add an accoutrement to practice’s philosophy of kindness and wellness for both pet and human. Along with boarding and grooming, the space will be filled with exercise areas and employees trained in obedience and behavior modification. “It will be a safe place for people to trust to have their animals treated like they are treated at home,” said Howard.
“With caring hearts and expert hands, The Lodge at Main Street Vet is a home away from home for every humans best fur friend. Cleanliness and security, caring and fun are our top priorities. Helping pets be their best through socialization, training, exercise and close companionship is our daily goal,” The Lodge’s mission statement reads.
The building, said Howard, will be further evidence of the importance of quality animal care and “how much an animal can provide to our life.”
