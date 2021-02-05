MAGallery to host Valentine book-signing event

The Madison Artists Guild will host a joint Valentine’s weekend book-signing with local romance authors, Tarrant Smith and Crystal Jackson, on Friday, Feb. 12, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 13, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. during Madison Mainstreet’s “Loving Local First” event.
Tarrant Smith, 2020 Georgia Romance Independent Author of the Year, has been entertaining readers
with her complex and character-driven storylines since 2010 — first with her award-winning “Darkly” series and more recently with her “Legends of the Pale” series. In January, she released her debut collection of poetry and prose, “Love, Sex, and Witchery,” a perfect gift for lovers everywhere. This collection celebrates the power of seasoned love, sizzling sex, and the mystery of magic.
Crystal Jackson is a former therapist turned author of the “Heart of Madison” series, a contemporary
romance set in Madison. She is also the author of two illustrated volumes of poetry — “My Words Are
Whiskey” and the recently-released “Letters to Lost Lovers” — that explore love, loss, healing, self-love, transformation, and empowerment. Jackson will sign copies Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
MAGallery is located at 125 W. Jefferson St., in downtown Madison. For more information, visit TheMadisonArtistsGuild.org.
