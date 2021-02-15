On Feb. 11, an abandoned vehicle complaint was filed at a Lions Club Road location. According to reports, an officer reported that a silver Nissan Maxima had been parked on the side of the road for approximately one week.
On Feb. 12, an information report was filed at a Micha Way residence. According to reports, a woman said she had been receiving calls regarding her winning $500,000, however, she had not received any money. The woman said she had received several requests from the caller to send $150 in order for her to receive the winnings. She also said her son had purchased her three different phones with three different phone service providers and that recently unknown people were listening to everything she does and, coincidentally, had looked through her DVD collection and had disturbed her disability account.
On Feb. 12, a theft by shoplifting complaint was filed at Dollar General, Eatonton Road. According to reports, an employee at the store alleged that a woman with a toddler entered the store, placed the toddler and a blue storage bin into a shopping cart and then meandered around the store depositing items into the storage bin. The woman then pushed the cart, toddler and storage bin to a back door emergency exit and fled with the toddler and storage bin.
On Feb. 13, a warrant charging battery, cruelty to children and obstruction was filed against Ravi Sheron Evans, 29, Madison. According to reports, officers were called to a Commerce Street residence regarding a domestic situation. When officers arrived, reports state, they heard a back door close and observed a man running into the woods behind the residence. Inside, the woman alleged that it was Evans who had fled the officer’s orders to stop. She also alleged that during a confrontation with Evans, Evans had swung at her and kicked her in the face while holding the woman’s infant.
On Feb. 8, a burglary and criminal damage to property complaint was filed at Town 220 Restaurant, West Washington Street. According to reports, an employee stated that someone had entered the restaurant the night before and stole four bottles of wine and damaged the wine cooler. Surveillance video showed a black male with a medium or slightly heavy build and beard enter the building at 8:57 p.m and leave at 9:04 p.m. The man broke a lock of the wine cooler and removed the bottles.
On Feb. 9, a recovery of stolen vehicle report was filed at a Town Walk Circle location. According to reports, an officer arrived at 11:28 a.m. and observed a parked Burgundy Dodge Ram 2500 pick up truck that had been reported stolen out of Rockdale County on Jan. 24. The contents of the vehicle had not been disturbed, reports state, and a Husqvarna 443 gas powered saw and roll around blower were in the truck.
