On Feb. 24, Shawn Delia Argonne, 35, Sumter, S.C. was arrested and charged with DUI refusal, driving on wrong side of the road and possession of open alcohol container. According to reports, at approximately 11:30 p.m. an officer was dispatched to Interstate 20 where a number of callers had reported a vehicle enter the westbound lane using an eastbound ramp. The officer observed a vehicle driving east in the westbound on the inside median. The vehicle made a U-turn and drove westbound in the westbound lane. The vehicle was eventually stopped near the Eatonton Road exit. Consequent to the stop, an officer allegedly located a half full 1.75 liter bottle of Windsor Canadian whiskey behind the passenger seat in reach of the driver. An empty 1.75 liter bottle of whiskey was also behind the passenger seat and a three-quarter full 1.75 liter bottle of whiskey was found in a suitcase in the trunk.
On Feb. 20, a lost or mislaid property complaint was filed at Walmart, Eatonton Road. According to reports, a woman said she had lost a black binder while at the store that contained her passport, birth certificate and $500 cash.
On Feb. 24, a harassment complaint was filed at the Madison Police Department, North Main Street. According to reports, a woman said she had learned that her boyfriend was also in a relationship with a second woman and that caused her to terminate their relationship. The woman said she reported the change in her status on Facebook and also editorialized on the boyfriend. Since she published the social media reports, she said, the new girlfriend’s daughters had been calling her with threats and curse words. She said the girls had also reposted her comments regarding the boyfriend and added comments regarding her. The complainant also alleged that the girls were now contacting her daughter and threatening her, too.
On Feb. 25, a warrant for forgery in the first degree was issued against Virginia Arlene Morgan, 64, Buckhead. According to reports, an officer was dispatched to the Bank of Madison regarding Morgan allegedly taking another woman’s checks, forging them and cashing them. In total, reports state, six checks were cashed from Jan. 5 to Feb. 25 totaling $2,200.
On Feb. 24, a theft by shoplifting complaint was filed at Walmart, Eatonton Road. According to reports, an employee alleged that a man entered the store, loaded a cart and then left the store without paying for the items. Among the stolen items were a sound bar and a box of Poptarts.
On Feb. 23, a fraud complaint was filed at the Madison Police Department, North Main Street. According to reports, a woman alleged that someone had used her bank card to order $385 worth of clothing online.
On Jan. 30, a criminal damage to property and simple battery complaint was filed at a Eliza Morris Street residence. According to reports, a woman alleged that her boyfriend threw a bottle of cologne at her vehicle and grabbed her by the neck and attempted to choke her out. The woman said the boyfriend became enraged after he had taken money from her wallet and exited the car. The woman said she demanded the money back and after the man placed the money in the car, he threw the object at her vehicle.
