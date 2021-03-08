On March 7, a criminal trespass complaint was filed at a Prior Circle residence. According to reports, a man and woman alleged they observed a dark colored Ford F150 strike a city of Madison recycle bin and a mailbox, back up and then drive into the next door neighbor’s driveway and park. The Ford was parked in the driveway when an officer arrived but, reports state, a driver could not be determined.
On March 7, William Hammond, 55, San Antonio, Tx., was arrested and charged with theft by shoplifting. According to reports, an officer was dispatched to Love’s Truck Stop, Monticello Road, regarding a man shoplifting. An employee reported that she had allegedly observed Hammond place several items into a brown bag. The employee showed an officer a video tape of the alleged theft. The employee said Hammond had been in and out of the store for three days and she suspected him of shoplifting but had not observed him take anything. Hammond was in the shower and when he exited the shower, he was handcuffed and was transported to where his semi was parked and still running. An officer opened the truck, shut off the ignition and allegedly observed $684.16 worth of items taken from Love’s Truck stop inside the truck. The items were returned.
On March 2, a lost property report was filed at an East Washington Street location. According to reports, a man said he had parked his VW van outside the post office for two hours and during that time, someone entered the vehicle and removed a backpack that contained a new Dell computer and an iPad mini computer. The man called officers two hours later and said he had located the backpack with the electronics inside at his residence.
