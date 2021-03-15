On March 9, a harassment complaint was filed at a Micha Way residence. According to reports, a woman alleged that the mother of her brother’s child had used her services to prepare her tax returns. The complainant said the mother of her brother’s child had an issue with her tax returns and threatened to “blow (the complainant’s) head off.” The woman threatened to arrive at the complainant’s residence. The woman lives in Thompson but the complainant’s brother told her the mother of his child was on her way to Madison and had a gun in her vehicle.
On March 3, a fraud complaint was filed at a South Main Street residence. According to reports, a man reported that someone had used his personal information to file for unemployment. The complainant said the suspect had received $4,225 in unemployment benefits. The complainant has alerted the IRS and Georgia Department of Revenue regarding the person using his identity.
On March 3, a theft by taking complaint was filed at Auto Zone, Eatonton Road. According to reports, an employee stated that someone had stolen the tire, rim and lug nuts from the company’s Chevrolet Colorado work truck. An officer observed that the tire appeared to be missing from the truck. The tire, rim and lug nuts are valued at $235.
On March 10, a theft by taking complaint was filed at a Penor Street residence. According to reports, a woman said in the last two weeks an electric saw, weed eater and blower had been taken from a shed in her backyard. The woman valued the items at $220.
On March 11, Twain Jackson, 39, Madison, was arrested and charged with battery and criminal trespass. According to reports, Jackson allegedly struck a woman on the face and pulled out a nose ring during an altercation. The woman alleged that Jackson blocked her into a parking space as she sat in her vehicle on Carriage Lane. She said when she attempted to get into her apartment, Jackson, who had a previous relationship with the woman, forced his way into the apartment and pushed her down and placed his knee on her face and neck. An officer located Jackson on Pinetree Circle. Jackson allegedly fled on foot but was detained by the officer. Jackson alleged that the woman pointed a kitchen knife at him, threw a glass jar with a black top at him and pulled a 9mm pistol from a nightstand. Jackson said he disarmed the woman, wrapped the pistol in a towel and placed the pistol in a plastic bag and placed the bag behind a residence on East Washington Street. An officer drove Jackson to the location of the pistol and the pistol was recovered. The complainant said she did not inform the officer about the pistol because she was distraught at the time.
On March 10, Antonio Jamaal Benford, 34, Madison, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and possession of marijuana, less than an ounce. According to reports, an officer was flagged down while on Micha Way by a concerned citizen and told that there was a man near the 100 building of Orchard Grove Apartments foaming at the mouth. The officer went to Orchard Grove and located two men who appeared “highly intoxicated.” One man had spittle on his mouth and had trouble keeping his eyes open. The men said they had consumed gin. Reports state as the officers were attempting to speak with the first man, Benford began to yell at the officer that he and the other man had “did nothing wrong.” Reports state the officers attempted to calm Benford by stating they were trying to check on the first man’s physical condition and Benford continued to “yell and cuss” at the officers. Bedford refused the officers commands and was arrested. Consequent to the arrest, an officer allegedly found a suspected marijuana cigarette in an empty box of cigarettes. After EMS workers examined the first man, a family member retrieved him and left the scene with the man.
