On March 23, a suspicious activity report was filed at a Bell Circle residence. According to reports, a woman said a male in a blue BMW took photos of her property. The man drove past her residence and then back up to her driveway.
On March 18, a fraud complaint was filed at Zaxby’s, Eatonton Road. According to reports, a woman alleged that someone used her debit card at the restaurant to purchase $11.66 worth of food without her permission. The restaurant, reports allege, told the woman that the card had not been swiped.
On March 21, a financial transaction card fraud complaint was filed at Marco’s Pizza, Eatonton Road. According to reports, a woman alleged that someone used her debit card information to purchase $38.88 at Marco’s Pizza. The woman said the charge appeared on March 21 and the last time she had been to Marco’s had been March 1.
On March 25, an aggravated stalking complaint was filed at a South Main Street residence. According to reports, a woman alleged that her sister’s husband was sitting in a dark blue Toyota in the parking lot of her work as she left for the day. The woman said there was an active temporary protective order against the man and her sister. The woman said the man is upset with her sister because the couple is going through a divorce. The woman alleged that the man said “I hope she gets what's coming to her” in reference to her sister. The sister told an officer that despite the temporary protective order, the man had been calling her and texting her at work and used different phone numbers while doing so.
On March 22, a criminal trespass complaint was filed at the Madison Chophouse, South Main Street. According to reports, an employee said on the previous night, a table of 10 young males and a single female dined at the restaurant. One of the males signed his receipt “Adolph Hitler” and someone carved a Swastika symbol into the table. The employee said the table would have to be removed from the restaurant and a replacement table was estimated to cost $500.
On March 22, a theft by taking complaint was filed at a Hanover Drive location. According to reports, a man said someone entered his auto shop and removed the catalytic converters from five vehicles.
On March 20, an entering auto complaint was filed at an Academy Street residence. According to reports, a woman said someone entered her unlocked Volkswagen and removed a $20 bill, a change purse, a DVB Power portable jump starter and her Visa card. The complainant said no one had used the Visa card and she had cancelled the card.
On March 24, a theft by taking complaint was filed at Walmart, Eatonton Road. According to reports, a man said after he had left his cell phone on the counter in the customer service section, someone took the phone. Reports state that a Walmart employee reviewed surveillance tape and observed a white male come to the customer service area, conduct a return, leave and then come back and grab the phone from the counter and leave again.
On March 21, Harold Odell Shead, 34, Norwood, was arrested and charged with DUI, third offense, possession of open alcohol container and speed less than minimum speed limit. According to reports, a Madison Police Department officer respond to a reckless driver on Interstate 20. Reports state that the officer observed the vehicle failing to maintain its lane and driving at a low rate of speed. Consequent to a traffic stop, the officer reported that Shead “seemed confused about where he was actually going.” Shead gave officers a sample of his breath and it allegedly returned an alcohol concentration of .315 grams. A glass bottle and a fast food cup, both with alleged alcohol, were located in the vehicle. Following his arrest, an officer learned that Shead had also been arrested and charged with DUI in March 2020 and November 2020. The officer also served Shead with a license suspension notice.
On March 24, Sandrerica Orieon Vincent, 30, Athens, was arrested and charged with simple assault and interference with business of another. According to reports, officers were called to the Red Roof Inn, Eatonton Road, after an employee alleged that she had told one of the tenants at the motel they had to leave and the tenant allegedly became angry and threw items at the employee. The employee said that a candle, a plaque and a plastic display case were thrown at her. Officers found a broken candle, broken glass, a plaque and a plastic item along with a yellow fingernail at the office area of the motel. They also located Vincent sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot. As she was being detained, the officer noted that Vincent had long, yellow fingernails. Vincent allegedly told officers that she “let her anger get the best of her this morning.”
On March 19, an information report was filed at a Bramblewood Drive location. According to reports, a woman said someone had put white paint on her 2017 Nissan Sentra. An officer noted that the white paint spots appeared to have come from someone shaking out a paint brush. The woman said the front and rear wheel center caps from the driver side of the vehicle were also missing.
On March 19, Marcus Ronald Tuck, 39, Greensboro, was arrested and charged with theft by shoplifting. According to reports, officers were called to Walmart regarding a man in a hoodie who attempted to leave the store with a large screen television without paying. Reports state that when officers arrived, store employees had the television and said the man was still in the store. Officers located Tuck in the store and Tuck said his landlord was in the parking lot and had the receipt for the television. After he was handcuffed and was led out of the store, he then said his wife was sitting in a truck in the parking lot and had the receipt for the television. Officers located a woman in the truck and she denied possession of a receipt. Tuck was then transported to the Morgan County Detention Center.
On March 19, a fraudulent telephone solicitation complaint was field at a Park Street residence. According to reports, a woman said she contacted what she thought was PayPal after her account had allegedly been locked because of two fraudulent transactions. The complainant said she called a phone number associated with the fraudulent transactions and spoke with a man “with an accent” who told her something “bad” was going to happen to the woman if she did not got to a convenience store and purchase two Google Play cards at $200 each. The woman complied and then gave the man the gift card numbers over the phone. The woman said she ended the call after the man then told her to go back to the store and buy four more $200 cards.
