The historic stained glass windows lining the sanctuary of Madison Baptist Church on Main Street in Madison have been given new life after a $76,000 project replaced yellow dingy protection-linings with crystal-clear plexiglass, allowing the exquisite vibrancy of the intricately-designed windows to shine brightly for the first time in decades.
“With the new clear coverings, our beautiful historic windows will now be seen,” announced Madison Baptist Church after the three-week project to replace the linings and clean the windows was completed last week.
“I have been at this church for 26 years, and when I first joined, the stained glass windows were clouded by those old yellow plexiglas,” said Jim NeSmith, church administrator. “Now, it’s looking good both inside and outside.”
Madison Baptist Church boasts a dozen historic stained glass windows, 10 large, vertical windows with unique geometrical designs and depictions of religious imagery lining the sanctuary of the church. Two more smaller stained glass windows hover over the entry doorway into the church.
“Most observers agree that the most striking feature of the sanctuary is the beautiful, large, memorial windows, which grace the church’s worship center,” said Dr. Saib Landry, who compiled historical facts about Madison Baptist Church. “Installed in 1906, the leaded stained glass casts a diffusion of rich color from the penetrating rays of the sun which permeate the worship environment each Sunday morning.”
While parishioners enjoy basking in the light pouring in through scenes of angels flying and Jesus kneeling while holding worship services, how the stained glass windows came to be is a bit of a mystery.
“We don’t know exactly who made the windows or where they came from,” said NeSmith. “We only know they were installed in 1906 and five of them were done in memory of past church members.”
The stained glass windows are about 115 years old, but Madison Baptist Church is even older. The church recently celebrated its 186th anniversary. The original building was located on Academy Street and moved to its "new" location on Main Street in 1858. The five stained glass windows are dedicated to past church leaders and members who were all alive in the 1800s.
Most of the dedications inscribed on the windows are to admired church leaders. Those leaders include Samuel A. Burney, who lived from 1840 to 1896, and served as a pastor, Sunday school superintendent, treasurer and clerk; John B. Walker, who lived from 1805 to 1883, who served as a Sunday school superintendent; T.J. Burney, who lived in the mid-to-late 1800s, served for 40 years as the treasurer of the Georgia Baptist Convention (GBC); James E. Chiles, who lived from 1892 to 1890, served as assistant secretary to the GBC, Rev. John B. Chiles, who lived from 1847 to 1903, served as clerk, treasurer, deacon and Sunday school superintendent; and David Edward Butler, who served as pastor, president of the GBC and president of the Board of Trustees of the Gainesville Female Seminary. Three of the dedications on the windows are attributed to Mary Douglas, who lived from 1825 to 1889, Ann Stokes Hillman, who lived from 1830 to 1902, Martha J. Atkinson, who lived from 1818 to 1875, Virginia Walter Butler, who was a church member for 46 years, and Julia R. Burney and Frances A. Chiles.
“We don’t know anything else about these women other than they were part of the church,” said NeSmith.
According to NeSmith, Madison Baptist Church has been planning to revitalize the historic stained glass windows for years.
“It’s a lot of money to do and it’s just one of those projects we kept putting off and putting off,” said NeSmith.
Now that the project is done, church leaders are thrilled to have the stained glass windows restored to their former glory.
“It’s been a long time coming. But now everyone can enjoy our beautiful windows as they were meant to be,” said NeSmith.
