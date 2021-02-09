The Main Street Program is encouraging shoppers to take part in this month’s “Loving Local First” campaign happening now through February.
Loving Local supports local independent businesses and the community by encouraging shoppers to stay local. With Valentine’s Day approaching, the campaign will highlight special promotions being offered by downtown retailers and merchants.
On Friday, Feb. 12, participating merchants will be staying open late until 7 p.m. offering special promotions and giveaways for the holiday. Shoppers can make plans to dine at their favorite restaurant, get in some late shopping for Valentine’s Day and enjoy live entertainment while walking downtown from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Karen Robertson, Main Street Director, talks about the benefits of Loving Local First to the whole Downtown: When you commit to shopping local:
1. You support public services, like police and fire departments. When you shop local, the bulk of the money you spend and most of your taxes stay local — helping schools, paving streets, keeping you safe.
2. You’ll discover “where did you get that?” items. Madison has a variety of specialty gift stores, boutiques, jewelry stores, home design and décor stores and art where you can find one-of-a kind purchases.
3. You’ll strengthen your community. Local businesses are owned by people who live in your town, go to your place of worship, donate to local non-profits, coach Little League teams. When you spend money in their stores and cafes, you support your neighbors.
4. You’ll create jobs. Local businesses create local jobs, that often pay better than those at chain stores.
Make plans to celebrate Valentine’s with your special someone, get the girls together for “Galentines”, or have an evening out with the family in Downtown Madison on Feb. 12 until 7 p.m.
