The Madison Lion Club recently had the opportunity to donate care bags to parents of pediatric cancer patients at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.
Club members prepared a total of 46 bags containing items like masks, hand sanitizer, wet wipes, wash cloths, games, toiletry items and more.
This act of kindness was done under the Lions Initiative of Childhood Cancer. Showing love and support, the Madison Lion Club is living up to its motto of “We Serve.”
