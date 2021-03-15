I have often written of Morgan County’s “Golden Era” as it concerns football. Those years stretched from 1955 through the senior class of 1963. To be sure, winning five state titles over the span of eight seasons certainly deserves some attention, but there are plenty of other noteworthy accomplishments during that nearly decade-long stretch that have fallen under the radar over the years.
I recently found a source to help me reconstruct some of those accomplishments and although I may have missed some, I wanted to recognize some of the lesser-known achievements at MCHS during that "Golden Era."
1955-56
The Bulldogs won their first state title in football under Charlie Brake going 13-0 but how about these little remembered accomplishments? At the state track meet, Snooks Saye came in 3rd in the 100 yard dash and 2nd in the 220 where the winning times were 10.25 and 23.0. Bobby Mason captured 4th place in the 180 low hurdles where the winning time was 20.25. Frank Eaton won 4th place in the shot put where the winning throw was 50’9”.
1956-57
Morgan’s football team under first year Coach Bill Corry captured the school’s second consecutive state title with a record of 12-0-1 but I bet you didn’t know Donald Thurmond placed 4th in the discus where the winning throw covered 138’ 9” and so did the 440 relay team made up of Leonard Hunnicutt, Bo Orr, Felton Jenkins and Snooks Saye with the winning time 46.1 seconds.
1957-58
The Bulldog football squad went 8-2 and didn’t make the playoffs but Grady Moon came in 2nd at the state track meet in the mile run. The winning time was 4:46.
1958-59
Morgan County won their third Class B football title in four years with a record of 12-1 but at the state track meet Branham Garth came in 2nd in the 120 high hurdles where the winning time was 15.6 seconds. Morgan’s mile relay team made up of Ray Bennett, Allone Mitcham, Branham Garth and Jake Saye came in 3rd where the winning time was 3:40.
1959-60
Morgan’s football team dominated their competition in a 14-0 run to their fourth state title but here’s some other major accomplishments from that year. In doubles tennis Wayne Vason and Durham Newton made it to the finals of the state tournament before losing 6-3 and 10-8 to Perry High School. Branham Garth was the state champ in the 120 high hurdles with a time of 15.2 and then became a double winner by capturing the 180 low hurdles in 20.8 seconds. Quillian Baldwin was also a state champ in the half mile run with a time of 2:09. Morgan’s success didn’t end there. The 440 relay team of John Stovall, Neal Vason, Charles Ruark and Bonar Newton came in 2nd just behind Glennville’s time of 46.4 seconds. When the dust settled Morgan County was the Class B champion in track.
1960-61
Morgan’s football squad went 7-2-1 and didn’t make the playoffs but other Bulldogs made notable accomplishments. Wayne Vason placed 3rd in boy’s essay at the state literary meet and in tennis Bob McWhorter made it to the state finals before losing in the title match 6-1, 5-7, and 7-5. Also in tennis Wayne Vason and Mike Fitzpatrick advanced all the way to the finals in doubles before bowing 10-8 and 6-1 to Perry High. In a year where Morgan’ tennis team excelled Virginia Jenkins made the state semifinals before losing 6-3 and 6-2 to Claxton High School.
1961-62
The Bulldog football team recorded a mark of 11-1-1 losing a gut wrenching 9-7 decision at Fort Valley in the state semifinals but all was not lost. Bob McWhorter made it to the state tennis finals for the second straight season along with Wayne Vason and Mike Fitzpatrick and Virginia Jenkins. The track team made a little noise as well. Bill McWhorter placed 4th in the 100 yard dash and then won the 180 low hurdles.
1962-63
Morgan had their most dominant football squad ever going 14-0 and winning the state title with a 39-7 thrashing of Hawkinsville but it didn’t end there. Morgan’s tennis team once again fielded a stout team. Virginia Jenkins won the state title with a 6-1 and 6-3 victory over Gordon Lee High. Mike Fitzpatrick and Bobby Ridgeway made it to the finals in doubles before losing 6-2 and 6-4 to Gordon Lee and Georgeanna Wagnon and Sharon Bearden advanced to the semifinals before bowing out to Pike County 6-2 and 6-4. In the state literary meet Joan Bostwick was the state champion in Home Economics. In track, the team nearly won the school’s second state title but fell just short to Cuthbert.
Hopefully I’ve got the facts correct in all these cases but no matter what else can be said, it is certainly true that these years could be some of Morgan County’s best in terms of athletic and literary accomplishments.
