Last Saturday, the Morgan County Girls Golf team hosted the Waterwheel Classic at Hard Labor Creek and the Lady Dogs brought home first and third place in the event for stroke play and first in the 3-person scramble.
Out of the 60 girls who competed, freshman Reagan Folk shot a 76 on the day and brought home first place and Lili Nelson closed the round with an 80 which was good enough for third.
In the 3-person scramble for the developing players, Marlin Bennett, Ellie Boyette and Allie Folk competed in the 9-hole contest and tied for first with a 41 but used a chip off to bring home first place for the Lady Dogs.
The team hits the course again Saturday at Lane Creek Golf Course in Bishop.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.