Earlier in the year, MCHS Lady Bulldogs Soccer Head Coach Anne Stamps shared her excitement about the 2021 team saying that they are very young and need to gel a bit, but once they do they will be a force to be reckoned with. They opened the 2021 season last Tuesday against a very experienced Lady Titans team from North Oconee and the experience won over youth, 9-0.
In a game that Stamps described as a learning experience, the Lady Titans controlled all aspects of the game. Outside of scoring, North Oconee moved the ball well and stymied the MCHS offense with an aggressive defense that started before mid-field.
The game schedule for Friday night at Harlem was postponed due to field conditions at Harlem after the overnight showers. The Lady Dogs host Thomson at home Friday night for their region opener. The match starts at 5:30 p.m.
