Last Monday, the Morgan County High School Lady Dogs soccer team hosted Harlem for their second region match of the season after several cancellations and postponements. The Lady Dogs didn’t show any rust as they dominated Harlem and took a 6-0 win.
Scoring for the Lady Dogs started early with Avery Mize punching in a goal in the 12th minute and Lofton Cathey powered a shot from the corner of the box one minute later. Mize closed the half with another goal in the 33rd minute.
In the second half, Sidda Outlaw surged through the defense to score in the 48th minute. The Lady Dogs were silent until the final three minutes of the match when they put up two goals. Camp Stamps bent a ball into the back post of the goal on a corner kick and Rylee Bernard converted a penalty kick with less than one minute to go. The win moved the Lady Dogs to 2-0 in the region.
Last Wednesday, the Lady Dogs traveled to Harlem for the rematch. This match saw Sidda Outlaw dominate as she scored the only goals in the match on the way to the Dogs 2-0 win. Much to Coach Anne Stamps dismay, the region match at Academy of Richmond County was postponed to April 14 due to weather.
2021 Senior night is Thursday, April 1, between the matches against Putnam County. The Lady Dogs take to the pitch at 5:30 p.m.
