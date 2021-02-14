The Lady Dogs soccer team traveled to Monroe to take on the Monroe Area Lady Hurricanes last Tuesday. The Lady Dogs showed some of the development that Coach Stamps has spoken of in the 3-1 win on the road.
The Lady Dogs played a very balanced game with goals being scored by Anna Jenkins, Anna Kate Hill, and Kaily Mitchell.
The game against Thomson Friday night was postponed due to rain. The Lady Dogs take on Academy of Richmond County Thursday night at Bill Corry Stadium at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.