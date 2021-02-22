The Morgan County High School girls basketball team had a busy week last week with the 2021 Region 4-AAA tournament. The Lady Dogs went two-and-one on the week winning the opening and semifinal rounds but falling in the championship game. At the end of the week, the Lady Dogs were region runners-up and will therefore host the first round of the GHSA tournament.
Last Tuesday night, the Lady Dogs hosted Harlem for their second match up in five days in the opening round of the 2021 region 4-AAA girls basketball tournament.
The Lady Dogs were punched in the mouth the moment they hit the court as Harlem kept the MCHS from scoring in the first 2:45 of the game. The Lady Bulldogs of Harlem opened the game on an 11-2 run primarily because of MCHS turnovers and lack of rebounding in the first period. With 2:50 to go in the quarter, Shay Brown had her fill and scored a layup and a very deep three in quick succession to bring the game to 11-7. The period ended with Harlem up 19-12.
During the break between quarters, MCHS Head Coach Tim Roop told his team they came out unfocused and “now is the time to fix that.” MCHS chipped away at the lead until two minutes into the quarter, Aaliyah Cooper hit a layup to tie the game. The second period was for the Dogs of Madison as they closed the period on an 11-3 run to take a one point lead, 23-22, into the locker room at halftime.
The halftime speech in the MCHS locker room must have been one of legend. The Dogs opened the second half on a 13-0 run that only ended with a Harlem lay up with 3:17 left in the period. The defense stepped up and created turnover after turnover and the Morgan County Lady Dogs closed the period up 38-24.
The fourth period was more of the same with MCHS dominating on defense to create turnovers but the layups were not falling for the home team. The Dogs didn’t run away with the game but held their ground and closed the night with a 50-35 win to qualify for the GHSA State tournament and the final four of the region 4-AAA tournament.
The Lady Dogs traveled to Burke County to take on the Lady Bears for their shot at the championship game. On the day that Perseverance leaned on Mars, the Lady Dogs had to show their own perseverance to overcome a slow start to pull off a 43-34 win for the chance to play for the region championship.
The Lady Dogs started slowly only scoring four points in the first period while Burke County roared out to 14-4 lead at the end of the period. But in the second period, MCHS limited Burke County to five points while piling up one, bringing the game to 19-15 at the half.
After the break, the Lady Dogs struggled to get the wheels rolling again putting up their first points of the half after over three minutes of play. The Lady Dogs once again climbed out of the hole late in the period and closed the period only trailing by one point; 29-28.
In the fourth, the Lady Dogs used their defense to take the lead and eventually the win 43-34. The Lady Dogs were led in scoring by Shay Brown with 12 points followed by Precious Benford with 10.
Friday night, the Lady Dogs traveled to Augusta to face the Lady Razorbacks of Cross Creek for the region 4-AAA championship. The Lady Dogs entered the tournament as the three seed and had nothing to lose, opposed to the Lady Razorbacks who had everything to lose after going undefeated in region for the regular season.
To open the game, neither team could get the shots to fall; going almost two minutes before the first score for either team. The Lady Razorbacks ended that with a layup with 6:17 left in the period. Shay Brown hit two free throws with 4:05 to go to get the Lady Dogs on the board. With 2:30 to go in the first period, MCHS Head Coach called a timeout to regroup his team as they trailed 2-11 but a quick three by CCHS got the ball rolling for them again.
The Lady Dogs closed the period without a field goal and trailing by 13, 3-16.
An outlet pass from Precious Benford to Shay Brown with 45 second into the second ended the field goal drought for the Lady Dogs. The Lady Dogs’ aggressive play got the Lady Razorbacks into foul trouble early in the second; picking up three fouls in the first minute and a half. CCHS began to pull away with four minutes to go in the quarter extending the lead to 9-28 when Roop called a timeout at 3:20. The Lady Dogs started to claw back late in the second period cutting the lead to 16-33 with the buzzer beating put-back layup by Benford.
The Lady Razorbacks opened the third with a couple of quick baskets and a three to extend their lead while the Lady Dogs were doing all they could to get either a basket or a foul called their way. CCHS continued to extend their lead, capitalizing on any MCHS mistake and converting it into points. Shay Brown banged home a three from the corner to close the period but the Lady Dogs trailed 25-57 which cut the fourth quarter to six minutes is accordance with “mercy rules.”
The Lady Dogs ultimately fell to a very strong Cross Creek team, 31-65. Shay Brown led the team with 13 points. Taylor Frederick scored six and Peyten Spain added five.
After press time, the Lady Dogs started the 2021 GHSA tournament at home vs. Brantley County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.