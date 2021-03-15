“We are actually playing a region game,” said Morgan County High School girls soccer coach Anne Stamps at the Brickyard in Thomson where the Lady Dogs played their first region match of the 2021 season. The Lady Dogs dominated every aspect of the game on the way to a 8-0 win on the road.
Sidda Outlaw knocked in three goals for the Lady Dogs. She was followed by Kaily Mitchell who had a pair of goals while McKenzie Larate, Lofton Cathey, and Rylee Bernard all scored one goal a piece.
The Lady Dogs will be back in action Thursday, March 18, against Thomson for the conclusion of the region series. The match is set to start at 5:30 p.m. at Bill Corry stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.