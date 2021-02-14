The Morgan County High School Lady Bulldogs headed into the final week of the season with their playoff position all but cemented in third. A game against Burke County on Tuesday and at Harlem on Friday closed out the season for the team.
The Burke County Lady Bears came into Madison as the No. 2 seed in the region. The first quarter was a track meet with a lot of running but not a lot of scoring. Missed shots and turnovers deep in the offensive zone had the officials winded and the score low at the end of the first; 8-7 BCHS.
The second period saw more of the same with teams trading baskets on both ends. Miracle Hunter asserted her place in the paint on the defensive end with blocked shots and rebounds. Shay Brown and Peyten Spain led the offense with their normal fast-paced style. Burke County capitalized on passes in tight spaces to score easy layups late in the period to close the period with a two-point lead, 23-21.
The third quarter was not one that will slow the aging of MCHS Head Coach Tim Roop. The period was plagued with turnovers and missed layups. Burke County took advantage and at one point had a seven-point lead with 90 seconds to go in the period. Morgan County then began moving the ball more efficiently and hit late free throws to tie the game with 30 seconds to go. A BCHS layup with six seconds to go gave them the 31-29 lead headed into the fourth period.
The fourth saw MCHS possess the ball more but not convert early in the period. The Lady Dogs were struggling to get clean shots and put backs were heavily contested. Despite the Lady Dogs' struggles, Burke County could not pull away and were only up four with three minutes to go. The Lady Dogs could not get the ball into play in the last 45 seconds and Burke County took the win, 44-39.
The Lady Dogs closed their regular season on the road at Harlem on Friday. This game was the final chance for Head Coach Tim Roop to tune up the team before the region tournament. The Lady Dogs leadership and growing experience showed as they worked to move the ball better and control the tempo on the way to a 47-27 win.
The first quarter saw the Lady Dogs give up an early basket to the Harlem Lady Dogs but that was the only field goal they allowed in the first quarter. The Lady Dogs defense was frustrating for Harlem, causing several turnovers to start the period. Then when they shot, the Lady Dogs contested every shot and did a great job boxing out for the defensive boards. The first period closed with the Dogs holding on to a 13-3 lead.
In the second quarter, Harlem's 2-3 zone held the Lady Dogs behind the arc trying to find clean shots that would fall. The second period also saw Harlem getting frustrated by the MCHS defense and chippiness built when Harlem had the ball on offense. With four minutes to go in the period, Junior Shay Brown cracked the HHS defense with a deep three from the top of the key. On the next possession, Peyten Spain fed Jarai Colbert for another three from the wing as the Lady Dogs extended their lead. The Lady Dogs of Madison closed the half with a 27-9 lead.
Neither team could get their offense going in the third. Turnovers and missed shots plagued both teams. Free throws would not fall for MCHS. Harlem struggled to get past the MCHS stingy defense and every shot was contested. Destiny Hunter showed some fancy footwork, grabbing an offensive rebound and hitting a turn around layup with 60 seconds to go in the third. The Lady Dogs closed out the period leading by 22 points, 37-15.
Miracle Hunter showed where her younger sister got her moves in the third with an over-under move to get the action started for the Lady Dogs in the fourth. Harlem finally broke their 2-3 defense in the fourth but could not keep up with the speed of Morgan County. Missed free throws were the story for MCHS in the fourth as they had several opportunities to extend their lead but could not get the free throws to fall, going two of nine. The Lady Dogs closed the season with a 20-point victory, 47-27.
Leading scorers for Morgan County were Shay Brown with 12, Miracle Hunter with nine points, and Peyten Spain and Destiny Hunter with seven points each.
The Lady Dogs hosted the first round of the region tournament at home on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.