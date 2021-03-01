The Morgan County High School Lady Dogs basketball team closed the 2020-2021 as region 4-AAA runners up. That granted the team the chance to host at least the first round of the 2021 GHSA basketball tournament. Last Tuesday, the Lady Herrons of Brantley County landed in Madison.
The first quarter showed the Lady Herrons' road legs but the Dogs could not convert the Brantley County turnovers into points. A Shay Brown three with 4 minutes to go was the highlight of the quarter that ended with the Dogs holding a 7-11 lead.
MCHS could not get the ball to drop in the first five minutes of the second quarter. Brantley Co. used defensive rebounds and outlet passes to pull themselves back into the game and tie it up with 3:00 left in the half. Another Brown three put the Dogs back on top 60 seconds later. Brown’s defense really shined late in the half – blocking a shot with under 15 seconds to go then knocking the ensuing inbound pass away from the intended target. The Dogs ended the half with a four point lead, 13-17.
The third quarter was a back and forth fight with both teams trading baskets. MCHS stayed in the 3/4 court press and Brantley County made the Lady Dogs pay with a couple of passes then a break. Fortunately for the Lady Dogs, they had enough speed to recover and at least pressure the shot. The Lady Dogs held on to a slim two point lead, 22-24, at the end of the third period.
In the fourth quarter Brantley continued to swarm the Lady Dogs every time they had the ball. MCHS could not decide if they wanted to force the action or hold the ball about halfway through the period. The foot speed of the Lady Dogs helped to keep several possessions as well as get BCHS into foul trouble. With three minutes to go, a great sequence by the Lady Dogs, Aaliyah Cooper to Shay Brown to Miracle Hunter, spread the difference to six points, 26-32. Miracle Hunter started to make her presence felt on defense knocking away several passes and blocking a shot with just over a minute to go in the game. A Brantley County three pointer with 40 seconds to go brought the game to two, 32-34. With 22 seconds left, Aaliyah Cooper split a one-and-one to give MCHS a four point lead. On the next possession BCHS hit one of two as well to bring the lead back to three. They then fouled Cooper again with 10 seconds to go and she missed both to give the Lady Herrons a chance. The Lady Dogs held strong and forced a couple of turnovers and Shay Brown ended up at the line with 2.8 seconds to go and she sealed it with one free throw.
The Lady Dogs took the win 33-37. Shay Brown led all scorers with 19 points followed by Miracle Hunter and Peyten Spain with six points each.
Friday night the Lady Dogs hit the road to Thomaston for the Sweet 16 round of the GHSA Basketball tournament. The Upson Lee Lady Knights had a bye in the first round of the tournament and entered the game with an unblemished record for the season. The game didn’t go the way of the Lady Dogs as they fell 67-36 and ended their 2020-2021 season.
The Lady Knights jumped out on the Lady Dogs early and at one point had a 24-7 lead on the Lady Dogs. The Lady Dogs fought back and got the game to within four points. The Lady Knights seemed to be able to turn their outside shooting on when they needed. Two possessions and two three pointers later and the point differential was back to 10.
This was the case most of the night until the fourth quarter with the Lady Dogs ran out of fight and the Lady Knights continued to push to score. The final was 67-36 to close out the 2020-2021 campaign.
The MCHS Lady Dogs closed the season 15-10, second place in the region, and a berth in the GHSA tournament sweet 16. Also four Lady Dogs were honored with all region recognitions. Shay Brown received a first team all-region nod. While Miracle Hunter and Precious Benford were placed on the second team all region. Peyten Spain was given an honorable mention as well.
