At its weekly meeting last Thursday, the Madison Kiwanis Club presented the Morgan County Recreation Department with a $5,000 check, the final installment in the Club's pledge of $25,000 to cover the construction of the Kiwanis Pavilion at the soccer complex on Old Buckhead Road, across from Bill Wood Park.
"This shelter is one of the big draws to this park and your money has made this possible," said Lance Alexander, director of the Morgan County Recreation Department. "We're having a lot of people request to reserve it, so it's just a blessing to have it here and you've definitely made this a positive place to be."
The pavilion, equipped with lighting and plenty of picnic table seating, provides an ideal place to gather, Alexander said, especially during sunny soccer tournaments held on the adjoining fields. There are currently 303 kids playing soccer through the rec department, and Alexander said he wants those numbers to continue growing across all sports.
The county's facilities have the potential to grow as well. Alexander said the rec department is looking forward to finishing the final phases of the project that will fill up the remainder of the complex's 15 acres.
"We're looking here in the short future at developing the entire park which includes a community center, and a baseball/softball facility," said Alexander. "We have great opportunity for an economic impact to this community so we're making a push to develop the rest of this park."
With additional fields, he said Morgan County will be able to host travel tournaments that bring along their own host of consumers. "We have an opportunity on the weekends to bring in these tournaments and the economic impact numbers we ran through Georgia Tourism were around the $90,000 to $110,000 mark," Alexander said. "Everybody's got to eat, everybody needs gas, so if we can attract these people and get them in here on the weekends and utilize the facilities we have, we can make a positive impact on the town."
As baseball begins wrapping up and soccer remains steady, the complex will stay busy, hosting around a dozen tournaments that are scheduled through July. And thanks to the Madison Kiwanis Club, those players and spectators can enjoy a spot of shade in between games this spring, through the summer, and for years to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.