Every year, Kel-Mac Saddle Club donates money raised from its volunteer-run horse shows to local communities. The shows were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 virus, however, $250 was donated to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Empty Stocking Fund and two $500 scholarships were awarded to students.
The shows are back for 2021. This means that once again thousands of dollars could be raised to donate to recipients, which in the past have included the Georgia Equine Rescue League, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Empty Stocking Fund, the Calvin Center’s Horses & Warriors program, a student scholarship and the equestrian facilities of State & County Parks such as A. H. Stephens, Hard Labor Creek, Don Carter, Watson Mill Bridge and Heritage Park.
Celebrating 45 years as the oldest saddle club in Georgia, it is estimated that Kel-Mac Saddle Club has donated at least $ 156,750 back to our community since its inception.
Funds are raised through four all-breed horse shows each year and are open to equestrians of all ages and levels of experience. Classes include hunter/jumper, western, gaited, trail obstacles, halter/showmanship, beginner, open, costume contests and much more.
Mark your calendars for April 10, May 8, Sept. 18 and Oct. 9 at the Morgan County Agricultural Center, 2380 Athens Hwy (441), in Madison. For more info go to Facebook, Kel-Mac.com or call Susie at (706) 342-3775.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.