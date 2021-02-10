Jaylen Elder, 8th Grade, Basketball
Jaylen has been a three-year member of the Morgan County Middle School basketball program who has excelled both on and off the court. Elder helped to lead the MCMS boys team to a semifinal appearance this year. In the classroom, Elder works hard to maintain all As and Bs.
Kate Reynolds, 8th Grade, Basketball
According to Coach Brian Cousins, Kate has been a great teammate throughout her time as a member of the MCMS Basketball and Soccer teams. She exhibits great work ethic on the field, and does so in the classroom as well, where she maintains a straight A average.
