Kate Reynolds and Jaylen Elder

Jaylen Elder, 8th Grade, Basketball

Jaylen has been a three-year member of the Morgan County Middle School basketball program who has excelled both on and off the court. Elder helped to lead the MCMS boys team to a semifinal appearance this year. In the classroom, Elder works hard to maintain all As and Bs.

Kate Reynolds, 8th Grade, Basketball

According to Coach Brian Cousins, Kate has been a great teammate throughout her time as a member of the MCMS Basketball and Soccer teams. She exhibits great work ethic on the field, and does so in the classroom as well, where she maintains a straight A average.

