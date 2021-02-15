“Courage is when you are scared to death and you saddle up anyway.”
— John Wayne
Well, I saddled up last Tuesday scared to death of what my total body PET Scan report would be. Would it say everything lit up and cancer was all over my body or would it say nothing lit up and no cancer cells are seen in my body or something in-between.
Two close friends, since Dreher High in Columbia, S.C., came over and drove me to Emory. They dropped me off at Winship Clinic and went to spend the day getting lost in Decatur and loitering in McDonald’s under the no loitering sign. They are worried about how they will comfort me if I get a bad report.
I go to the lab and get my blood drawn as usual then on to my oncologist’s office. She comes in holding the report. She sees I am alone and ask where my family is. I told her my children were in conflict among themselves and with me and would not be with me today. She said the report says nothing lit up. There is not any cancer cells in my body.
I am elated to get this report but at the same time I am sad to have no family with whom to share it. Tears well up in my eyes. On my way to get my chemo, I call my friends who brought me and tell them the good news. They are so happy for me and relieved for themselves not having to figure out a way to comfort me. They text everybody in S.C. and soon I am getting bombarded with loving texts that warm my heart. Still, I am so sad no family is with me to share the joy.
Thank and praise the Lord no cancer cells are seen and for loving friends to share the good news and joy.
These good friends at the end of the day helped me unsaddle and celebrate my joyous good news.
