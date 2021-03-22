Joe Biden is calling for all you Democrats that voted for him to come to the border and volunteer to help with the crisis he created by letting illegals freely walk right into our country. More than 6,000 illegals are now crossing each day and that is the ones being caught.
We don’t know how many the border patrol didn’t catch. We do know they caught five terrorists from Yemen last week. With thousands more illegals coming Joe needs as many of you Dems to come to the border as possible to baby sit, clean the trailers, cook the food and many other chores. The border patrol says the drug cartels are operating on both sides of the border; there is so much money to be made.
Biden is dumping these illegals all over the country. We will probably be getting one or two bus loads before long. I have lived here all my life. I feel sorry for the people who have gone through the proper process and waited years to be able to come into our country legally.
With the pandemic still on us and thousands of folks out of work, and one out of four children not having enough to eat, homeless people everywhere with China and Mexico sending tons of drugs across our border, the last thing we need is more people to take care of. Take care of our own - everybody eats. has a job, place to live, then help others. If you have girls in school playing sports the Dems have a bill called the Equality Act, which would allow a boy to say he is a girl and compete against them. This $1400 check may pay the rent for one month, but what then? With Biden killing jobs everywhere and raising taxes and fuel prices, Biden will need to give everybody a check every month. Big Government same as Socialism, control what you say and do.
