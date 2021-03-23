U.S. Congressman Jody Hice, the Republican representative whose district includes Morgan County, has announced his intention to unseat fellow Republican Brad Raffensperger, the current Georgia Secretary of State.
Hice sharply criticized Raffensperger in the aftermath of the November 2020 Presidential Election, and perpetuated unverifiable claims of election fraud and election rigging after President Joe Biden narrowly won Georgia by about 11,000 votes. Now, with the backing of Former President Donald Trump, Hice has filed for a primary challenge to Raffensperger, hoping to become the top election official in the state.
During Hice’s announcement Monday, he reiterated his beliefs of election corruption, stating there were “cracks in the integrity of our election, which I wholeheartedly believe individuals took advantage of in 2020.”
Afterwards, Trump issued an endorsement for Hice, calling him a “staunch ally of the America First agenda” and said he would restore “honesty into our elections.”
Raffensperger, and Gabriel Sterling, another top Georgia election official, maintain there was no widespread fraud in the 2020 election and point to the multiple recounts, audits, and other verification efforts performed after the election to confirm the election’s integrity.
Hice famously introduced an objection to Georgia’s Electoral College votes, along with several other U.S. House representatives just hours after the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Hice also came under fire for a now deleted Tweet posted on the morning of the Capitol riots, showing a picture of himself at the Capitol Building in D.C. with the caption, “This is our 1776 moment.” Hice maintains that his tweet was meant to challenge the election through legal, democratic methods and in no way supported the violence or riots that unfolded later that day.
Hice, 60, has served four terms in Georgia’s U.S. 10th Congressional District. Hice describes himself as a republican, constitutionalist, and Christian, and was a minister for 30 years. He also hosted the syndicated radio show The Jody Hice Show before the pastor turned into a politician. Hice, a native of Georgia, attended at Tucker High School before earning a Bachelor of Arts degree from Asbury College in Wilmore, Ky., a master of divinity degree from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas and a doctor of ministry degree from Luther Rice Seminary in Atlanta. During Barrow County’s lawsuit against the ACLU over the county’s Ten Commandments display filed in 2003, Hice aided the county with raising the money necessary to defend the case. Hice founded Ten Commandments Georgia, Inc., a group that pushes for Georgia counties to display the 10 Commandments, and other historical documents, in public spaces.
Hice’s decision to run for Georgia Secretary of State has conservative candidates clamoring for the seat, with several conservatives considering running. According to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, “State Rep. Houston Gaines, an Athens Republican, said last week that he’s ‘humbled by the outpouring of support and encouragement’ and is weighing a bid if the seat becomes open. And on Sunday, state Sen. Bill Cowsert of Athens said he is also ‘seriously considering’ a campaign for the seat and that he’ll make a decision shortly if Hice runs. Other potential candidates include Mike Collins, a trucking executive who was runner-up to Hice in the 2014 GOP runoff, and state Rep. Jodi Lott of Evans.”
