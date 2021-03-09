It’s that time of year again. Spring (hopefully) is just around the corner. Lots of folks are thinking about planting gardens, working in their yards, and giving the house a spring cleaning.
One of the most important things you can do to make your garden (whether flower or vegetable), yard, or pasture more productive is to take a soil sample. Soil sampling lets you know exactly what nutrients your turfgrass, shrubs, garden, pastures, etc. need. This way you can be sure that you don’t spend money on products that aren’t necessary.
Taking a soil sample is not complicated. All you need to do is to take a sample of dirt approximately 4 inches deep from about 10-15 spots in the area you are sampling. A sampling area is any spot where you intend on growing the same crop.
For example, you will need to run different soil test in the part of your yard you intend to use as a vegetable garden than you will where you wish to plant turfgrass. Mix all of the dirt together and bring it in to the Extension office.
For a $8 fee, the soil is sent off to the University of Georgia Lab and a complete analysis is sent back to you. The soil in high production areas such as gardens and hayfields need to be tested once a year. Pastures, yards or lower productive areas should have soil samples taken once every three years.
Water testing is another service that Morgan County Extension provides. The National Ground Water Association recommends checking your well cap from cracks and damage and testing your well water once a year.
Water can be checked for E. coli, and a variety of minerals, as well as nitrates. Cost of the test depends on exactly which elements are being tested. Water can be brought into the Extension office in any container. I
t is helpful to know the well depth and diameter of the casing when testing well water. Your well cap is the fist line of defense against nonpoint source pollution so you want to make sure that it’s in good shape. Nonpoint source pollution includes soil erosion, runoff of different herbicides and elements from the street.
Good soil and water testing practices can help make spring gardening much more effective. For more information, contact the Morgan County Extension office at 706-342-2214, or come visit us at 440 Hancock St in Madison.
