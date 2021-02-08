One might excuse the good folks of Northwest Georgia for sending a deranged fanatic like Marjorie Taylor Greene to Washington. So many of them see themselves as victims. They feel disenfranchised. They fear people who don’t look like them. Greene plays to their fears with the same kinds of lies and superstitions that Adolf Hitler used when he blamed the terrible German economy on the Jews.
On the other hand, the 10th Congressional District should know better. We are covered up with great educational facilities and a great economy. With all the talent available to them, the Republicans gave us Jody Hice. Hice is a one-issue candidate who promotes lies and fealty to Donald Trump. If Mr. Hice is the best the Republicans can do, the 10th District is in deep trouble.
Georgia is not alone in dragging the bottom of the barrel. Alabama just sent Tommy Tuberville to the U.S. Senate. A Senator is one of the 100 most powerful people in America. With the Senate equally divided, one swing vote can pass or kill a critical law. One would think that such an office calls for some knowledge of the government.
No so with ole Tommy. Tuberville told a local TV station that, we could swear in the President one day, and have the inauguration after the coronavirus is over. He apparently skipped civics class they day they taught that an outgoing President’s term ends at noon on Jan. 20. That’s in the Constitution. The depth of Tuberville’s ignorance was further revealed when he explained our government to the Alabama Daily News shortly after he was elected. He said, "Our government wasn't set up for one group to have all three branches of government — wasn't set up that way...You know, the House, the Senate, and the executive." He must have skipped civics class when they taught about the Legislative, the Executive and the Judicial branches of government. Tuberville also bragged to a group of supporters that his father drove a tank into Paris during World War II and helped liberate Paris from “socialism and communism.” Mr. Tommy, fascism was the enemy. Those socialists and communists from Russia were our allies at that time. They lost 10.7 million soldiers fighting Hitler, not counting millions more civilian lives lost. It was after the war that they became our enemy.
Tuberville is also either a slow reader, or else he is technically challenged. On Feb. 2, Ted Barrett of CNN asked Tuberville to comment on Marjorie Taylor Greene’s conduct in Congress. Tuberville replied that he was not familiar with the situation. He said that he had not looked at “what all,” she’s done. For that reason, he would have to hold back a statement on that. He told Barrett that he had been traveling, that the weather had been “a little rough,” and that he didn’t look at “any news or whatever.” That just might be the lamest excuse since “The dog ate my homework.”
What’s the point? The point is that millions of Americans will vote for a candidates who kiss Trump’s ring regardless of how much they lie or how ignorant they are.
This column is being written before the Senate trial on Trump’s second impeachment. It is a foregone conclusion that few, if any, Republicans will vote to convict Trump. Some of those Senators, including Lindsey Graham, are the same Senators who voted to impeach President Clinton. If you recall, the excuse for impeaching Clinton was that he lied about his sex life during a deposition. Apparently, that lie was worse than inciting an attack on Congress.
What happened to integrity in government? How did so many millions of us reach the point at which we allow allegiance to one man to replace allegiance to America? What new lie will QAnon use to explain why their messiah got on a plane and left town on Jan. 20 instead of miraculously remaining in power as they prophesied?
Integrity seems lost to the GOP. Sen. Ben Sasse from Nebraska is a Republican worthy of respect. He was recently censored by the Nebraska. GOP for refusing to vote to overthrow the Presidential election.
Sasse’s response to his party shows how far adrift the GOP has become.
"Let's be clear: The anger in this state party has never been about me violating principle or abandoning conservative policy – I'm one of the most conservative voters in the Senate – the anger's always been simply about me not bending the knee to one guy....
"January 6th is going to leave a scar....For 220 years, one of the most beautiful things about America has been our peaceful transfer of power. But what Americans saw three weeks ago was ugly, shameful mob violence to disrupt a constitutionally mandated meeting of Congress to affirm that peaceful transfer of power."
Make no mistake. Radical populists like Greene, Hice and Tuberville are NOT conservatives. They are progressives with wrecking bars. The sooner the Republicans remember that, the sooner they will return to true conservatism which aims to preserve the established government upon which the country was founded. Let’s hope that time is not far off.
