For a first time event, Humane Society of Morgan County Director Miranda Johnson said last Saturday’s fundraising golf tournament at The Creek at Hard Labor was an unqualified success.
Johnson said the event, coordinated in part by the Humane Society, the Rescue Ranch in Rutledge, Main Street Vet, Pet Wants and volunteer Beth Bradley, had 67 players and raised more than the $15,000 goal set by the Humane Society.
“We were only counting on 50 players, so we were excited,” said Johnson. Funds generated by the golf tournament will be used to continue to fund the operational budget of the Humane Society of Morgan County. Currently the society’s annual operating budget is $289,000.
Last year, according to Johnson, the Humane Society of Morgan County saved the lives of 259 dogs and 173 cats. The organization charges $175 per adoption, said Dr. Patricia Stokes, president, Humane Society Board of Directors. However, each animal’s cost to prepare for adoption is $320. The shortfall, she said, has to be made up through donations and the constant fundraising concepts the group implements.
Johnson said the Saturday’s golf tournament also included a silent auction that also raised funds for the society. More than 20 volunteers with the Humane Society of Morgan County helped at the tournament and Johnson said the group could not have been happier with the golf course or the staff at The Creek at Hard Labor Golf Course.
“We were very impressed with the golf course and the staff,” she said. Johnson said organizers are already making plans for another event next year. “We had people ask ‘Where can we sign up for next year,’" she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.