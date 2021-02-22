There must be an explanation for this blunder, Joe. Look, I’m pretty sure you played sports in high school. It was reported in the Daily Pennsylvanian that you were a wide receiver at Archmere Academy and that you played baseball, mostly in the outfield and “usually batted in the lower half of the lineup.” Robert Markel, another member of the team, recalls your skills. “He was an outgoing person, would talk with anybody. That’s his strength that he has, is communicating.” Not all the qualities I’m looking for in a good outfielder, but still it’s nicer than saying you can’t hit.
That’s why I’m gobsmacked. How could any red-blooded American be so completely oblivious to the importance of sports, and its place in our nation’s heart? Your own daughter, Ashley, was an accomplished athlete in girl’s lacrosse and field hockey, so I don’t think you hate women. But, Joe, you injured all women your first day in office. Let me explain.
Mr. President, when you signed your 15th Executive Order “directing the government to interpret the Civil Rights Act [such that] children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the [school’s] sports team,” did you realize, you were ordering schools to allow biological males to compete against females? Joe, in your frenzy to jump on the “Inclusion and Equity” bandwagon, you may have improved the “equity” of 2 percent of our people who have gender identity issues, but at the cost of “inequality” for the 50 percent of our people who are biological females. Say it ain’t so, Joe!
Admittedly, the physiological differences between males and females will have little to do with who will be the more successful business person, teacher, medical professional, politician or actor. However, in most athletic competitions, physiology favors the male; differences in muscle mass, hormones and skeletal structure all support this position. But an example in contrast might better illustrate my point.
Allyson Felix is one of the world’s fastest female sprinters and a joy to watch compete. She is the only female to win six Olympic gold medals. In the 200-meter sprint, she is a 3-time World champion and 2-time silver medalist at the 2004 and 2008 Olympics. And in the 2012 London Olympics, Allyson Felix won the gold medal. What an incredible athlete, and today at 36 she is still one of our nation’s fastest female sprinters.
The same year Allyson took gold in London, some 275 high school boy runners ran faster times. It’s a fact.
But this fact is simply anecdotal. I might also have mentioned that Allyson’s gold medal time was bested by Secretariat at Churchill Downs, Seabiscuit at Belmont, and any Cheetah, Roadrunner or Ostrich running to or from dinner. They are all splendid athletes, and a joy to watch run. But the fact is, Mr. President, they are not all the same. They are not equal.
“Here’s the deal,” (I know that’s your line, but think of it as a gift from one plagiarist to another) your well-meant intentions have just killed women’s sports. For amateurs and professionals alike, you have tilted the playing field to the detriment of biological females.
Joe, you have argued that this particular executive order will affect only 2 percent of our population and therefore unlikely to have much impact on women’s sports. Spoken by a man with a college degree in Political Science, not Mathematics.
Because Joe, if you do the math, 2 percent of 275 boys is 5.5 boys. That means Allyson will finish no better than 6th, will not win another Olympic medal or make the US Olympics Team. Sorry Allyson, “equity” doesn’t “include” you.
Here’s an ugly thought: what if your order had been in existence in 1974 when Title IX was passed? In the name of “equity,” Martina, Steffi and Serena wouldn’t have won any of their 63 Grand Slam titles, the parents of Mia Hamm and Megan Rapinoe would never have seen their daughters win the World Cup, and all the hard work of Janet Evans, Natalie Coughlin and Angel Myers would have been for naught had Aaron Peirsol, Michael Phelps and Murray Rose swapped their Speedo briefs for a women’s one-piece tech suit.
Already your order has borne fruit. Cece (formerly Craig) Telfer a member of the Franklin Pierce University men’s track team the past three years finished 8th in a field of 9 in the men’s 400-meters. Then they switched to the women’s team and won the NCAA National Championship in the Women’s 400-meter-high hurdles. Many others from the 2 percent will follow.
Joe, Title IX changed the world of sports and gave women a share of the spotlight and funding to develop themselves as amateur athletes, a giant step toward equality with men. That’s my kind of “inclusion and equity.” And over the nearly 50 years since, women have been breaking the “glass ceiling” in every theater of human activity. So why would you want to build a new one?
Say it ain’t so, Joe.
