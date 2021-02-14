A manufacturing back-log is preventing the out-of-order traffic light in the heart of downtown Madison from being repaired. The traffic light has been broken since December 2020, when a truck accidentally collided with it, causing significant damage the likes of which haven’t been reported in more than 20 years.
“There are two East Central Georgia locations with some bent mast arms due to collisions that still function. This intersection is the only one that was taken completely out. According to our signal leadership, this is the first time we’ve seen a mast arm taken down in over 20 years,” said a rep from the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).
According to GDOT, the busy intersection will remain a four-way stop until it can be repaired, which could take months.
“During the holidays, a large truck ripped down a traffic signal mast arm on GA 83/Washington Street at US 441 BU/Main Street in downtown Madison,” said a release from GDOT. “The location will remain a temporary four-way stop until further notice. We have an emergency repair contract moving and contracted signal company ready to repair/install the new equipment when available.”
GDOT filed a request for the parts needed to repair the light earlier this year.
“This will take time since the typical production and delivery runs 18-22 weeks, starting with the request processed in early January 2021,” said the release.
According to GDOT, most repairs can be completed in a shorter amount of time with parts kept on hand for emergencies, but this particular traffic light needs custom-made parts.
“We keep extra signal equipment around for emergency repairs; e.g. hurricane events that damage signal heads. These mast arms are custom made and vary in spec intersection to intersection. There is no one-size-fits-all approach with this unfortunately,” explained a rep from GDOT. “Mast arms are the new standard over old school poles due to reduced maintenance and sturdy nature.”
GDOT is asking the public to be patient and is pledging to fix the traffic light as soon as possible.
“We are pushing within manufacturing delays and constraints to get this reinstalled and functioning normally again. GDOT understands the frustration and appreciates your patience,” said the GDOT release.
